10 Things You Didn’t Know About Olivia Duffin

Our subject for today isn’t a YouTube personality, rather she is making her money and gaining her popularity from videos she has made and put on the music video app Tik Tok . I’ve always said that it’s important to keep up with the times and the current events therein. Sometimes that means learning about things I may not pick up on otherwise, and it’s good for all of us whether we like it or not. So, today we’re going to take a closer look at Tik Tok sensation Olivia Duffin. Her popularity seems to be growing every day, just like her wallet, so to ‘keep up’ we’re going to learn what makes her tick… In other words, what is she like? What about her life? Her past? Her family? How did she get so popular? Well, all of those questions will be answered and more in our latest ’10 Things’ list, below. You may have never thought you’d get a crash course in a Tik Tok star, but here we are…
1. Early Life and Education
Olivia Nicole Duffin was born on August 8, 2000 in Manchester, England. She is a Leo born in the Year of the Dragon. She has four brothers, Zachary, Aaron, Jacob, and Sebastien, and one sister, Jade; she is the third oldest child. She is of half-Sicilian descent. Olivia was born at Stepping Hill Hospital, and attended a local high school and graduating. From there she studied hairdressing during an apprenticeship at Terance Paul Hairdressers.
2. Her ‘Tik Tok’ Channel
It isn’t doing hair that is gaining fame for her, however, it’s her Tik Tok contributions. She makes music videos of cover songs she enjoys, and those have certainly shoved her in the right direction, but she also does videos of makeup tips, impressions, and a bit of skit acting. All of these have gotten the attention of an adoring public; after all, she has more than 1.9 million fans that follow her on Tik Tok.
3. Duffin’s Drama
Her popular Tik Tok videos are one thing, but as of late Olivia Duffin has been the central figure in a bunch of drama surrounding texts she sent to an ex-boyfriend that somehow got leaked, as well as an issue she has with Sofi Winters. On top of those two things, she has some fans who are basically accusing her of being ‘anti-bi’. Now, as far as the ex-boyfriend texts go, she and Liam Casey were messaging on Twitter about his sexual orientation; it seems he was telling her that he identifies as bi. The texts she shot back to him were a bit hateful in nature, according to sources, saying that he is either gay or he’s not, that she doesn’t believe in bi, among other things. This prompted fans to shoot many comebacks at her, which included accusations that she is anti-bi. As for Sofi Winters, the web video star who has gotten famous doing covers of big hit songs, she got involved with the situation above when she reached out to Duffin initially, which was way before she earned Tik Tok fame on her own. She wanted to do a duet with her, and Olivia planned to fly to meet her. Then suddenly, Olivia stopped all communication with Sofi virtually overnight. Later, Olivia stated during a live recording that she never got back to Sofi because she didn’t want to sing with her. Weird.
4. Relationship Status
While Celebs Life Reel states that there is really no info regarding Duffin’s relationship status, we do know that she dated Liam Casey for 2 ½ years, and that the two recently broke up, which was, and still is, a painful situation for her. Otherwise, Olivia wants fans to focus their attention on her work rather than her personal facts and what she does behind the scenes. So, she is making a renewed effort to keep her business under wraps when it comes to these things. Otherwise, the 19-year-old Tik Tok star isn’t currently married and has no children, though we can assume that these things will change in the future.
5. Social Media
The fact that Duffin is active on social media goes without saying; she can be found on just about any such platform in existence. She has an Instagram account under @olivianicoleduffin, where she has around 115k followers. She can be found under @oliviaduffin on Twitter, and on Facebook you can track her down under her name, and she is listed as a musician. She also has a channel on YouTube under her own name, and on Tik Tok she is under @oliviaduffin; she has more than 2 million followers on that particular platform, and is one of the most famous Tik Tok-ers today.
6. Collaborations
It seems apparent that Duffin doesn’t have much to do with collaborations or musical associations, as we can tell from her responses, or lack thereof, to Sofi Winters. However, that doesn’t mean that she has never collaborated. As a matter of fact, according to Wiki Famous People, Duffin is known to have collaborated with Tamzin Taber and other ‘musers’. What is a ‘muser’? The term ‘muser’ is used by TikTok users to describe themselves…it is short for active ‘monthly users’.
7. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Duffin was born on August 8, which makes her a Leo. Leos can be affectionate and cheery, and they typically bring happiness into the lives of others as well. While they are playful and quite ambitious, they are very generous, almost to a fault. On the downside, the Leo can be very demanding, intolerant, lazy, and even stubborn; it is their huge ego that typically feeds these traits. Olivia was also born in the year 2000, which means that she was born in the Year of the Dragon. Dragon children tend to be a bit troubled in their learning, and may need to study harder than other dragon children. They have strong, healthy bodies, and are brave and forward. They are also full of creative ideas, which feeds their high level of ambition. They also may have a problem learning to cooperate with others, so this should be kept in mind, as it is very counterproductive to their ambition level.
8. Promotional Merchandise
One good marketing strategy is to sell merchandise featuring your logo or picture. This is something Duffin either figured out on her own, or moved forward on through a great suggestion, but she does have her own line of merchandise. Fans can purchase hoodies and Victoria’s Secret wear featuring Duffin’s logo on Depop and along other lines. The stuff should be easy enough to find, considering the fact that she is so popular on both TikTok and YouTube, but Depop features it readily.
9. Mostly Singing, or Synching?
While Duffin is able to sing, and not poorly, we might add, she is mostly known for her lip-synching videos. Chances are that nine times out of ten, if you see one of her TikTok videos, you are watching her mouth the words. It sure has been a day or two since the Milli Vanilli scandal, hasn’t it? Anyway, videos of her doing comedy, makeup tips, or acting are all her and her voice, but when she is doing covers of other stars’ songs, you are getting the fudge sauce from the sundae, and not the sundae itself.
10. Future Career Goals
Well, due to the drama over the ex-boyfriend texts and trouble with Sofi Winters, Olivia is having ‘professional’ problems that she likely didn’t foresee. When one is in the public eye it is particularly important to watch what one says, because if it can offend, people will take offense. And these situations prove to be the rule rather than the exception for Duffin. With this being said, she has lost fans over the entire situation, which may very likely effect her popularity in the long run, if it hasn’t already. But for now, she plans to keep going the way she has, and to watch her words, and posts, in the future. Hopefully things will pan out for her, and her words haven’t caused too much damage.
Olivia Duffin certainly seemed to rapidly climb the web star ladder, and in some cases that proves to be a good thing, especially when a goal oriented individual is needing a popularity boost, or to be ‘discovered’. Regardless, such stardom can be very detrimental, especially when the young person doesn’t have the professional guidance necessary to NOT flub things up with the drama. Otherwise, Duffin is a very beautiful and talented young lady with huge potential. We hope that the circumstances that have given her issues lately prove to be something she learns from, and hopefully they don’t cause irreversible damage to the things she was hoping for herself and her future.