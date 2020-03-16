10 Things You Didn’t Know About Olivia Lucy Phillip

Edie Falco’s latest show, Tommy, is making waves. The CBS show premiered at the beginning of 2020, and it’s currently one of the network’s best series. Apart from having Falco to thank for that, CBS should also be proud of actress Olivia Lucy Phillip for being the bright new star that she is. Phillip plays the role of Kate Jones and Falco’s daughter in Tommy, and so far, we have been quite impressed with her performance. We can see Phillip going the distance on this show and beyond, and we’re sure plenty of fans across the nation feel the same way. If you don’t know her yet, here are 10 things about Olivia Lucy Phillip to get you acquainted.
1. She is English
You’d never guess this from just watching the show, but Phillip was actually born from across the pond. Phillip is originally from Leeds, England, and you’ll hear her British accent as soon as she’s not acting. Phillip supposedly celebrates her birthday on March 27 every year, but we’re not entirely sure how old she actually is. Some say that she might be 29 years old this year, but that remains to be verified.
2. She hails from the stage
Now a Brooklyn resident, Phillip made her way to Broadway via West End in several stage productions. Her stage resume includes some heavy hitters such as Chicago, Ghost the Musical, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Frozen, and a few others. Having such an impressive career on stage at such a young age is an impressive feat. We’re now seeing her slowly crossover onto television, but we don’t think she’s done with the stage just yet. We’ll just have to wait and see.
3. She’s a television newbie
There’s no other way to put it other than that: Phillip is a newbie on TV. Before landing the role on Tommy, Phillip was a guest on a couple of shows. In 2017, she played the role of “General” in a Three Bridges Originals episode, and she also played “Juror 11” on a 2019 Bull episode. Before that, the only other screen appearance that Phillip had was on a 2011 short film called Mirror.
4. She’s a yoga instructor
If ever Phillip decides that acting is no longer for her, she’s got a plan B to fall back on. The talented actress also happens to be a certified yoga instructor, which means that she knows and practices enough yoga to teach it. We can definitely tell from the way she looks that she’s as healthy as can be. Yoga is one of those activities that you either love or don’t like at all. It might help if you’ve got someone like Phillip as an instructor. She’s adorable, and she’s got the best accent ever.
5. She is a musician
Most stage actors have to be able to do it all: sing, dance, and act. You might know that Phillip can act, and she certainly can bust a move. What you might not know is that Phillip is actually a talented musician. The actress calls herself a singer/songwriter. She plays both the piano and the ukulele—something that’s not as easy as it sounds. We haven’t seen her play instruments just yet, but we’ve definitely heard her belt out before. Again, if acting doesn’t pan out for her in the future, she can definitely have a career in music.
6. She’s a hiker
Aside from playing music and doing yoga, Phillip also likes to stay active during her down time. One of her most favorite activities is going hiking with her pet dog. Phillip owns a Bernese mountain dog that she calls Clarita. Phillip chose the perfect companion to go hiking with, and we’re sure that the duo covers quite a bit of mileage when they are out.
7. She’s a giver
We may not know a lot about Phillip, but we do know that she gives to at least one charity. Doctors Without Borders is an international humanitarian medical organization that helps out people in various places that have been affected by endemic diseases. It’s one of few truly altruistic organizations out there that does good things for all of humanity in extreme ways sometimes. We’re not sure if it’s a personal cause for Phillip, but she openly supports this organization.
8. She’s a tweeter
Phillip tweets quite a bit, but most of her tweets are about her show, Tommy. Phillip is as professional as they get, but we can imagine how excited she must be for the opportunity not only to star on a television show but also to do it alongside a great—Edie Falco. The fact that Phillip plays Falco’s daughter on screen is a huge deal. That role is the kind that makes a career take off. It’s looking like that for Phillip, so we don’t mind all the self-promotion at all.
9. She’s got a decent net worth
Although she’s new to television, Phillip has had a solid career on stage to date. She’s been in several successful productions that she’s made enough buzz for her to warrant a big TV role off the bat. With all of her previous work in mind, it doesn’t come as a shock that Phillip has about $1 million in net worth. She’s a hardworking actress that’s just getting started on screen. Pretty soon, that net worth is going to soar.
10. She lives a private life
Although she’s pretty active on social media, Phillip stays pretty mum about her private life. There’s not much that we know about her family or her relationships, and she practices minimalism when it comes to her post descriptions. There have been no reports of her dating anyone within or outside the industry, and she doesn’t share a ton of personal details either. We respect that about her, but we’re hoping we get to know this young actress more in the future.