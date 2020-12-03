Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omid Abtahi

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omid Abtahi

10 mins ago

In the 15 since years since making his first on screen appearance, Omid Abtahi has really hit his stride. He has appeared in a number of successful shows and movies and the list is only continuing to grow. Many people will recognize him best from his role in season one of The Mandalorian. He also has a main role in the series American Gods. Omid’s on screen presence and professionalism have resulted in him becoming highly respected among his colleagues in the industry.  With some big things in the works, fans will also be happy to know that they’ll be seeing plenty more of him on their screens. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Omid Abtahi.

1. He’s Not A Big Star Wars Fan

Big Star Wars fans may be disappointed to know that Omid isn’t actually a big Star Wars fan himself. He told Discussing Film, “when I got offered the role, I hadn’t seen any of the Star Wars films other than The Last Jedi because some of my friends said “hey let’s go see this movie” and I was like sure I haven’t seen the other movies but whatever so The Last Jedi was the first I saw of that series. But when I got offered the role, I realised I had to go and watch them now and essentially binged it over 2-3 days and fell madly in love with and I am now beating myself for waiting so long to watch it.”

2. He Was Born In Iran

Omid was born and Tehran, Iran but moved to France when he was just 5-years-old. His family then relocated again and settled in California which is where Omid was primarily raised. He attended high school at University High School in Irvine, CA before going to college at California State University, Fullerton.

3. He Has Lots Of Theater Experience

The 15 years of on screen work isn’t Omid’s only acting experience. Before even making his first on screen appearance, he spent several years doing theater work. As far as we can tell, he hasn’t done much theater work since his on screen career started to take off.

4. He Studied Advertising

By the time Omid got to college he knew that he was interested in acting, however, he initially decided to major in advertising. He ultimately decided to add theater as a second major and he earned his degree in 2003. Just two years later he had been cast in his first on screen role.

5. He’s Voiced Several Video Game Characters

Live action work is what Omid has become best-known for, but he’s a talented voice actor too. He has worked on several video games including World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Call of Duty: Black Ops III. He has also done voice work in several animated series including Family Guy.

6. He Really Appreciates His Privacy

Being in the spotlight often comes with the territory of working in the entertainment industry, but there are lots of celebrities who don’t necessarily like having their lives put on display. Omid appears to be the type of person who enjoys his privacy and he has never revealed much personal information.

7. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media

One of the coolest things about social media is that it gives people a direct line of communication with people they might not have access to in real life. This is something Omid has taken full advantage of and he loves using his Twitter account to connect with his fans. He spends lots of time responding to various tweets from people who love his work.

8. He Isn’t Concerned With Accolades

There’s nothing better than being having your hard work be recognized, but that isn’t what Omid became an actor for. In a tweet in August 2019. Omid said, “It’s true, I don’t care much for accolades & recognition , but I do care deeply about doing good work with good people.”

9. He Loves To Spread Positivity

Omid is extremely grateful for the opportunity to share his talent with the world and he hopes that his work will do more than just keep people entertained. Through acting, he hopes to help spread positivity and help people see the world outside of their immediate area.

10. He Made His On Screen Debut In JAG

Omid’s first ever on screen role was in the TV series JAG which aired from 1995 to 2004. Over the course of its more than 200 episodes, JAG became one of the most popular shows on the air and it won several awards. While Omid’s role was small, it was still a great experience for him to have so early on in his career.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

This Altered Carbon Scene Took an Entire Week to Shoot
Why Marvel’s Disney Plus Hawkeye Series is Doomed For Failure
Please For the Love of God Don’t Make an Alien TV Show
Mark Cuban Shares The Kind of Pitch That Always Does Well on Shark Tank
Check out Fan Film Faith: A Tribute to Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano
Five Awesome Dramatic Family Dinner Scenes in Movies
Toy Story 4 Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
Sylvester Stallone Explains the One Way Rambo Will Continue
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omid Abtahi
Joe Biden Becomes Old Captain America in Deepfake Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gina McKee
Luthor
How Jesse Eisenberg Can Be Replaced As The DCEU’s Lex Luthor
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5