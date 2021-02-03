Orli Shuka only has 7 on screen credits to his name, but if you’ve ever seen him work you might think he’s been in front of the camera for his entire life. His natural acting abilities have allowed him to have access to some great opportunities within the industry. After making his on screen debut in 2014, it didn’t take long for bigger jobs to start rolling in. He got his first big break when he appeared in three episodes of EastEnders in 2018, and he has kept the momentum ever since. Orli is probably best-known for playing Luan Dushaj in the TV series Gangs of London and everyone can’t wait to see what he does next. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Orli Shuka.
1. He Was Born In Albania
There are a lot of things about Orli’s character in Gangs of London that he probably can’t relate to, but one thing that he does have in common with his character is that they’re both Albanian. Orli was born in Vlore, Albania and he is very proud of his roots although he no longer lives there.
2. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Lots of people in the entertainment industry spend a lot of time trying to build up a strong social media presence, but Orli isn’t one of those people. He has accounts on both Instagram and Twitter, but he doesn’t spend a lot of time posting content on either platform.
3. He Participated In Blackout Tuesday
The United States has a long history of racial tension, and 2020 was one of the many times in the country’s history when that tension reached a boiling point. People all over the world began to show solidarity in the fight against racism and police brutality, and Orli was one of them. He participated in an online protest in June of 2020 called Blackout Tuesday.
4. He’s A Family Man
Orli is a fairly private person so there isn’t a lot of information about his personal life on the internet. One thing that is known about him, however, is the fact that he is happily married and a devoted father. Orli and his wife have two children and he loves spending as much time with them as he can.
5. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Just because Orli hasn’t been in the industry for as long as lots of other actors doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been working hard. He put a lot of time in to perfect his craft. He is a professionally trained actor who studied drama-theatre at Academy of Art in Tirana-Albania.
6. He Has Another Career Outside Of Acting
Orli is well-known to the world as an actor, but he’s also had a successful career in a completely different industry. According to his bio on VoiceCasting.gr, Orli studied “Plumbing at college and became a qualified gas and heat engineer and has since had a successful career running his own business OSH Plumbing And electrical.”
7. He Is Also A Voice Actor
Orli is a multi-talented kind of guy and his live action work isn’t his only contribution to the entertainment industry. He is also a skilled voice over actor and was part of a TV series called Strike Back which aired in 2010. He also did some voice over work in a Gilete commercial.
8. He’s Open About His Political Beliefs
Even though Orli isn’t from the United States and doesn’t appear to have ever lived here, like the rest of the world he has opinions on American politics. Through his social media activity, he has made it very clear that he supports the election of President Joe Biden.
9. He Appreciates The Simple Things
There are plenty of actors who genuinely enjoy being in the spotlight, even when the focus isn’t on their work. Orli, however, prefers a much more low-key approach to life. In addition to not spending a lot of time on social media, Orli also doesn’t do many interviews. With all of the drama and gossip that can come with a career in the spotlight, it’s very easy to see why he would want to keep his business to himself.
10. He’s Lived In London For Over 20 Years
Orli may not be from London originally, but it’s the place he has come to call his home. He moved to London in 1999 and has been living there ever since. As one of the most well-known cities in the entire world, London has also proven to be a great place to him to be to grow his acting career.