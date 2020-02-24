Oscars 2020: There Is No Best Supporting Actor Race without Willem Dafoe

In many ways, this last movie awards season was incredibly frustrating to watch play out because of the willful exclusion of so many amazing filmmakers of color from the conversation. Everybody from Lupita Nyong’o to Eddie Murphy to Jennifer Lopez was simply absent from competing for the film industry’s highest honors. It’s not that there weren’t any great performances to nominate from non-White actors (a somewhat erroneous excuse used in years past), the Oscars were simply not nominating the performers that were already staring them in the face: not just exciting insurgents and unexpected gems, but what many considered the outright frontrunners in their respective fields.
The Best Supporting Actor race is a little bit of a different story when compared with Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress and even Best Director. Those races were dominated by the blatant exclusion of the best candidates seemingly because of the color of their skin, rather than the content of their character. And while there are certainly a number of hard-felt exclusions – many of whom, yes, as nevertheless people of color – the most obvious omission is a crusty old White guy that’s gotten plenty of love from the Academy in the past, most of the actual nominees provide very little wiggle-room for alternate choices and the actors of color that should have been considered for the award were always going to be long-shots under even the best circumstances. It hardly justifies the mono-chromatic look of the nominees, as there are certainly more than a few deserving performances of color that warranted much more attention, but this category is hardly the floundering lineup of all of the other acting categories that I have been exploring recently.
Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood turn is, by my reckoning, the very best performance of its kind from the preceding year (one of those rare co-lead performances that feels almost unfair to nominate in supporting, even if that probably is the best place to put him). Anthony Hopkins’ role in The Two Popes might not have been my personal choice for this category, but he imbued the unpopular ex-pontiff with a degree of pathos and humanity that I never would have thought possible, putting him in line with similar tragic executives like Game of Thrones’ Robert Baratheon. And while The Irishman had a Little Women-like embarrassment of riches when it came to performances of all stripes, the double-nomination here feels like wasted real-estate when there are so many other deserving thespians from other movies to choose from. Less so, perhaps, than Margot Robbie’s double BAFTA nomination in supporting actress, this curious inclusion still seems like the Academy is trying to say something about the supposed worth of the year’s more colorful non-nominees (something like “we had so few good performances to choose from, we had to dip into The Irishman twice in order to round out the category”).
Still in-keeping with the existing pallet of the actual nominees, Willem Dafoe is the obvious exclusion here. Dafoe is a seasoned character actor who’s carved a niche for himself as a weird, eclectic and incredibly talented performer. His turn in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, whose lone cinematography nod indicates that the film was at least somewhat on the Oscars’ radar already, is quite possibly his best work to date. In it, he plays an oftentimes deranged, utterly unhinged lighthouse keeper who calls down arresting, unblinking monologs to his young protégé (played by fellow character actor Robert Pattinson) during an escalating series of bizarre events at their isolated island perch. It feels like the kind of performance that Dafoe has been building to his entire career – written and directed by perhaps the only man willing to let Dafoe go completely off the chain and deliver the platonic ideal of a Willem Dafoe performance – and is a great deal more memorable than his more conventional, but equally beloved, work in The Florida Project (2017) and his last Oscar nomination for At Eternity’ Gate (2018). And as a straight-forward two-hander, The Lighthouse was integrally dependent on both Dafoe and Pattinson’s ability to deliver on their respective characters, forcing Dafoe to shoulder far more responsibility for the film’s ultimate success than the typical supporting role demands.
As with the other categories, both Parasite and Us provided solid supporting players in Choi Woo-shik (the son of the duplicitous Kim family, whose ingenuity earned his other family members jobs in the extravagant Park household) and Evan Alex (who pulled double-duty as the young Jason Wilson and his feral doppelganger Pluto). While Alex doesn’t shine nearly as much as the other actors who played his on-screen family members, it is still a remarkable feat for any actor, let alone one so young, and certainly outshines many other young Oscar nominees of years past. Choi is every bit as excellent as his on-screen compatriots, however, and even comes with the benefit of having the last word in the film (a desperate, and certainly futile, bid to rescue his basement-bound father by becoming rich enough to buy the house he now lives in). His performance actually feels a bit like Pitt’s in that way, in that both men receive a larger portion of focus than is typically afforded to supporting actors.
The performance that I still can’t believe was overlooked by the Academy was Jojo Rabbit actor-director-writer-producer Taika Waititi, a Polynesian Jew who gave a show-stopping performance as a young Nazi’s imaginary best friend Adolf Hitler. The film was already nominated for multiple other Oscars, notably Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress, so it was hardly a simple oversight on the Academy’s part. Waititi’s performance strikes an impossible balance between childish buffoon and, especially later in the film, terrifying monster. It is basically Dick Shawn’s routine as he hippie stage actor playing the title role in the purposefully awful play Springtime for Hiter in Mel Brooks’ satirical The Producers (1967) without the additional layer of distance between der Fuhrer and the man playing him. It is a hilarious, terrifying, powerful and utterly unforgettable performance that had no right being omitted from the rest of the fray.
Uncut Gems, which was curiously shut-out from the entire Oscar lineup, provided two worthy possibilities in the form of Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett. Garnett, who plays himself, was so good that I genuinely forgot that the pro-athlete was not an actor by trade. His self-styled role directed much of the arc of the film’s narrative and deserved far more credit than it received by the industry at large. Stanfield, however, has rapidly proven himself as one of the decade’s great new talents. The man is theatrical chameleon, seemingly reinventing himself with every new role he takes on, so much so that I legitimately need to remind myself that it’s the same actor every time he shows up in a different movie. From the comical Cassius Green in Sorry to Bother You (2018) to the strait-laced Detective Elliot in Knives Out (2019) to the utterly irresistible-looking Michael Block in The Photograph (2020), he never plays the same role twice. In fact, his back-to-back performances in Knives Out and Uncut Gems, where he plays a sleazy hustler who uncomfortably teams up with Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner, is as impressive as anything that the core cast of Us pulled off in that one movie.
Another great absentee from the Oscars this year is Dolemite Is My Name, the Netflix-produced biopic that featured a gloriously-picked cast full of non-White actors, most of whom deserved serious Oscar consideration. Although there were a few supporting males that I would have loved to see in this year’s lineup, the breakaway among the supporting players was unquestionably Wesley Snipes as the effeminate and stand-offish Dolemite director D’Urville Martin. Second, perhaps, only to Murphy himself, Snipes gives a colorful, bombastic and instantly iconic performance that proved to be positively electric whenever he appeared on-camera.
None of this is even touching on other great performances that didn’t quite see the light of day at year’s end: performances like Jonathon Majors’ in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Although comparatively more in-line with the best of the year than the other acting categories, the flagrant disregard of the year’s most interesting performances or any actor of color (many of which are one and the same) is nevertheless an unmistakable black mark on the Academy’s record of serving as the acknowledger of the best in filmmaking of any given year. Once more, the Academy needs to do better than they have been (in this year especially), as there is more to film than the same four or five White guys that we’ve been seeing over and over again for decades now.