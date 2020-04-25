Our Favorite Interrupted Days of Our Lives Weddings

Days of Our Lives fans love a good wedding. Don’t we all, really? A beautiful wedding is something you remember forever, whether it’s yours or a friend’s. It’s a day when you get to dress up, see loved ones begin a beautiful chapter of their lives, and you get to spend time being with those you love. It’s such a special time in everyone’s life, but it’s even better when it’s a really good wedding. One that goes all night. One that has something so special. One that is nothing short of totally memorable. We love those, but Salem weddings can sometimes take the cake. In fact, our favorite wedding memories in Salem often turn into nothing since there are not always weddings to see. You see, everyone is sure they are going to get married, but it doesn’t work out on the wedding day. Like, brides in their gowns ready to walk down the aisle and then things fall apart. We love those.
Sami and Franco
The simple truth of the matter is that he was never a man whom she truly loved. She was not all that interested in him, she didn’t care about him, and things didn’t work out for her. She was marrying him simply because her family did not want her to. Well, there were a few other reasons, too, but that was the primary situation. They hated this situation, and she was all about it. That was when she was going through her darker and more rebellious phases, and she did things that everyone hated just so that she could find herself mocking the people who allegedly loved her. She was not the best friend, daughter, sister, whatever. She was marrying him so that she could upset her family, but someone killed him. She walked in and found his body while she was in her gown and ready to go, and she passed out. Kate wasn’t about to let Lucas go to jail for killing Franco, so she framed Sami for it, instead. It was a bit of a nightmare, but it was a memorable wedding.
Sarah and Xander
This was a hard one. This one was hard because we were all crushed by this. She was in her gown ready to marry Xander after a very rough year of many things that didn’t go her way. She had a baby with Eric, but she didn’t want to tell him because she knew his one true love was Nicole and Nicole was alive and well after being held captive by Kristin. So, she kept it to herself. Xander helped her. She had the baby, but her baby died. She didn’t know her baby died, but then the baby she thought was her own baby was having some serious health issues, and now she’s at her wedding ready to walk down the aisle with Xander only to find out her baby died shortly after birth, Xander knew about it, and he switched babies. She’s been raising Kristin’s baby this entire time. She was horrified, heartbroken, and completely crushed by all of it, and now she had to make a decision. She clearly could not marry him, and we do not blame her.
John and Marlena
Remember when they were slated to get remarried a few years ago, and everyone was ready for their wedding? It was a beautiful day, and everyone was there to see their day unfold. It was meant to be a sweet day of them getting remarried after so many horrible things happened to them in the past, and so many unfortunate events caused their lives to spiral out of control, and that’s when things went awry. They were together in front of everyone who loves them, and then they were not. Sami and Kristin both showed up, a gun was fired, and Marlena was shot. She was in a coma, and there was some serious drama before she woke back up. It involved using Hattie, hiding Marlena’s body, and making people think she woke up before the plug was pulled. It was a whole situation on her wedding day, and she didn’t even get pronounced wife when it happened, either.