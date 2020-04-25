Our Favorite Interrupted General Hospital Weddings

General Hospital fans know that many people don’t get to get married. We also know that just as many more get married, divorced, remarried, and they sometimes do both with the same person more than one time. There are so many weddings (remember the one Luke and Laura had?) and there are so many engagements that never pan out and reach wedding status. We know that we all love a good wedding, but did you know that we also love a good wedding that doesn’t quite happen, too? We all get to go to weddings all the time, but we suspect (and hope) that there will never be a day when we go to a wedding and the bride or groom doesn’t show up, walks out, something dramatic happens, and no wedding happens. So, that’s probably why we love non-wedding weddings so much in Port Charles.
Nina and Valentin
No one knew if she would walk down the aisle in early 2020 when they were slated to be remarried. She was mad at him, and he knew it. He knew she was not happy and was worried about remarrying him, but he had no idea she knew that he lied to her about Sasha. She was going to either walk down the aisle and marry him, or she was going to expose him in front of everyone, and she had a choice to make. She did it, but not the way we saw coming. She confronted him about his lies, asking him if there were anymore that she did not yet know about – he continued to lie to her – but she didn’t have time to react because that’s when Nikolas – who everyone believed dead for many years – walked through the door holding Ava, both soaking wet. Valentin had just thrown Ava over the balcony into the water, Nikolas saved her, and the fact that a dead man walked into their wedding was enough to stop it before it happened. She ended up not marrying him at all, and we were all about that.
Laura and Kevin
Remember when they were slated to be married, and all things went wrong? As in, her own family could not make it to their wedding as she was dressed and ready to go? Then their reverend is forced to leave when he gets a call that his own wife is in labor after her water broke, and Laura had to find her groom-to-be all dressed and ready and tell him that things were not going to happen and they were not getting married that night? It was meant to be a beautiful holiday church wedding, but it did not work out the way that they thought it might work out. They did end up married, and we love that for them, but things did not work out as they saw. It also didn’t work out so well for them following their wedding, either. But, things will change for the better, and everyone will make some big changes in their lives that might just make everyone a little better.
Franco and Liz
Their wedding eventually happened, but it took some time and some big situations first. They were scheduled to be married one day, but it seemed that their big day was falling apart from the start. For one, they didn’t actually get to get married that day because of several things. He decided to go confront a man his mother dated many years ago on his wedding day. That was probably not the wisest decision he’s ever made. Liz was at the church in her gown. The guests were there. They were all there. Everyone was ready to see her find some happiness with a man who seemed to bring her some joy. But, he didn’t show up. That wasn’t all, though. Not only did he not show up, there was an earthquake the same day. Many people ended up hurt, things took a horrible turn, and there was no wedding. It was a day in which people were not able to find happiness, but they were able to find that things didn’t go their way. It was a sad day for all, and we can’t explain that to anyone else.