Our Picks For The Top 5 Coolest Looking Warlock Armor Sets in Destiny 2

Armor has always been one of the highly sought after gear pieces in Destiny and Destiny 2 – it’s a staple of any looter shooter, looter brawler, or just any game that involves loot. I absolutely loved the armor in Destiny 1 and my favorite was by far the Taken armor that gave the wearer an entire suit of Taken goo (or whatever you want to call it) – basically it just made you look like one of the Taken and it was the coolest thing in the whole game. What makes Destiny’s armor all the more fun is that there’s 3 different classes that each have their own armor sets to find throughout the game, but we’re going to be focusing on the Warlock class for now. Unfortunately, while Destiny 2 still does have some pretty cool looking armor sets, none of it truly lives up to the Destiny 1 potential, mostly because there’s a completely different aesthetic going on with Destiny 2 compared to the original game. That being said, which armor sets for the Warlock class in Destiny 2 do we think are the coolest in the game?
5. Kentarch 3 Suit
The Kentarch 3 Suit is the Garden of Salvation Raid armor set that you can only obtain by completing the Garden of Salvation Raid. This is definitely one of the coolest armor sets that I have seen, although it may just be because I absolutely adore the whole Vex aesthetic (as seen in #3 as well.) I love the blue Vex tech looking stuff throughout the whole set, and even though I didn’t like the way that the Crown of Sorrow armor was kind of trashed and looked all rusty, I do kind of like how the Kentarch 3 Suit isn’t all perfect and shiny.
4. Legacy’s Oath Suit
The Legacy Oath Suit is Destiny 2’s latest Raid armor set (until Vault of Glass comes back), and is obtained through completion of the Deep Stone Crypt Raid on Europa. This has got to be one of Destiny’s most interesting armor sets of all time, and I love it. I love the entire like futuristic tech aesthetic and it definitely makes sense to come from a massive technology lab on Europa and in space. The helmet is by far my favorite piece in the entire set, because it looks like half of an Exo’s head is just out there – I don’t know, I think it’s cool.
3. Phenotype Plasticity Set
So, here we come back to the whole Vex aesthetic that I was talking about earlier. I can’t get enough Vex armor, and I can’t wait to hop back into get the entire Vault of Glass armor set as well. While the Kentarch 3 Suit had a bit more well-worn Vex vibe to it, the Phenotype Plasticity Set has the brand new, shiny, and bright metallic Vex look if you like that more than the Garden of Salvation armor set. This was the Season of the Undying universal ornament set that could only be unlocked if you completed the Season of the Undying Season Pass ranks required to unlock them. Now that Armor Synthesis is back in the game, I might need to buy some of Ada’s packages to unlock all of this entire armor set, so that my Guardian can be ready for any Vex invasion that happens next.
2. Majestic Solstice Suit (2019)
I’ve always loved the Solstice of Heroes armor sets; they’ve been absolutely gorgeous and the glows allow them to be some of the most unique pieces of armor in Destiny 2. Don’t get me wrong, I love the 2020 Solstice of Heroes set too, but the armor from the 2019 event just hits differently, and I have a bunch of memories attached to this suit. I know that this year’s Solstice of Heroes armor set has already been leaked, and from what I saw it does look super cool, but I am trying not to look too much into it before the event begins.
1. Celestial Set
Coming in at number one we’ve got the Celestial Set from Season of the Chosen; this was an Eververse only set of universal ornaments, and while it is a bummer that there seems to be more purchasable armor sets than earnable, I still can’t refuse to acknowledge how incredible this armor set looks. I mean, if you’re into the whole space/constellation thing, this armor set is absolutely the one for you, because it’s got a whole bunch of constellations on it and the stars even move around a little bit too! You just can’t beat the colors on this armor set.
Those are my top 5 favorite armor sets (so far) for the Warlock class in Destiny 2! I’m really hoping that Bungie continues to add more armor sets like these in the future, because I will always grind for them no matter the cost (time or money.)