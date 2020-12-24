Our Ready Player Two Movie Wishlist

It’s sounding as though Ready Player Two is going to happen since the book is already out and people are wanting to see a continuation to the first movie that will take them on an even grander adventure, but it’s hard to say just what that might be. The idea is that there’s one final Easter egg that Halliday left behind that was meant to expand the OASIS in a way that hasn’t been seen before. But when the movie is dealing with virtual reality it’s hard for some people to think of what it could mean when it comes to expanding on the current story. One thing that’s obvious is that the author of the book is reaching for new heights and attempting to take the story in roughly the same direction, but with an elevated goal that will continue to make things even more impressive, but also possibly more complicated. Considering how much was put into the first movie it’s hard to say just how impressive the whole thing can really become. But when a person thinks about it, we saw only a small part of the OASIS, so there’s a good chance that things might expand even further this time around.
Here are a few things that we’d like to see from Ready Player Two.
5. More immersive gameplay.
You might ask how it can possibly get more immersive, but keep in mind that IOI likely left a lot of technology behind if it wasn’t repurposed, and if that can still be used to access the OASIS it’s possible that their devices could become not unlike some sort of arcade that gamers could use for a price. It could take the OASIS in a very different and possibly dark direction, but it’s a thought. Plus, maybe we’ll see the invention of data chips that can be carried on a person and used to access such sites in order to keep a person’s identity and online persona safe. There are a lot of possibilities to think about.
4. The second Easter egg needs to bust the OASIS wide open.
Again, it’s kind of difficult to initially see just how this might work since it’s very possible that we’ve seen the most impressive bits in the first movie. But another Easter egg that’s meant to revolutionize a VR world such as the OASIS is something that’s going to have to be insanely impressive. Whatever limitations the OASIS might have, it’s enough to think that this secret should fix them all and optimize the OASIS in a way that will allow it to continue forward as an unchecked powerhouse that simply can’t be challenged since there’s no need considering that it’s there for everyone to enjoy, at a cost of course.
3. More pop culture from recent times needs to be included.
In all fairness, the first movie did this wonderfully with the properties that it was allowed to use, but it would be great to see if even more properties could be used for this running who’s who of characters since there are some that have been developed and rebooted since the movie came out, and it would be great to see them represented in this second movie. There would no doubt be permissions that would be needed to obtain and copyrights to work with, but seeing as many characters enter the fray this time around would be just as great as it was in the first movie since it gives a better idea of what people are into and represents pop culture in a big way.
2. Bring back the Hi-Five.
Hopefully, all of the original actors will be available to return for the second movie, as it sounds like Tye Sheridan, aka Wade, is fully ready to make his way back to the role and will be looking forward to it. They should probably be changed a little, since becoming the owners and operators of the OASIS isn’t bound to be an easy task and could alter the way they think just a bit. But still, the attempt to get them all back should be made since it does feel important to see them together, or to see them get back together since there’s no telling what’s happened after all this time.
1. The villain shouldn’t be as visible this time around.
IOI and its headman, Nolan Sorrento, was a little too visible at times, but it was needed for the first movie since the rush to find Halliday’s Easter egg was on in full force, and there needed to be a well-defined villain. But this time around it does feel as though the villain should be there, but should be secondary to the changes that the hidden Easter egg might bring to the OASIS since change is usually needed, but it’s not always good. In this case, the bad guy should be there to be a threat, but change should also be a very serious thing to consider.
Player two has checked in and it’s go time.