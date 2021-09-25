Overwatch 2 Updates Incoming

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the genre-defining multiplayer FPS Overwatch, is making an appearance at the Overwatch League Grand Finals this coming September 25th. They will be highlighting Sombra and Bastion’s new looks, Bastion’s reworks, and probably the most exciting bit, they will be showing us a full-length exhibition match in Overwatch 2. The world was first introduced to the world of Overwatch 2 back in November of 2019. So it’s been a while since we first heard that an Overwatch 2 was in the works, and now we’re getting a more in-depth look at how competitive play will work. Overwatch 2 looks to expand on what made the original a critically acclaimed game. Blizzard describes the original Overwatch as “a colorful team-based action game starring a diverse cast of powerful heroes. Travel the world, build a team, and contest objectives in exhilarating 6v6 combat.”
A New Direction
The original Overwatch came onto the multiplayer scene and took it by storm. It cemented itself as a household name within the first few days of launching. Everyone talked about it. Overwatch was a 6 v 6 multiplayer first-person shooter with tactical team-based gameplay. Every player in the game was a different hero or villain, and each one of them have their unique playstyle and set of abilities. This encouraged players to find a character that would meet their playstyle. Pretty soon people all over the world were talking about their “mains” and comparing with each other. If your main character was Bastion you’d be criticized for staying in one place for too long. Play Widowmaker and people would expect you to headshot everyone that came into your line of sight. Not only were these characters unique and fun to play, they also had stories. Exploring these stories is something many people counted on and waited for. Blizzard would go further into each character with beautifully animated videos that would dive deeper into their background or tell a story from their past. It drew the world in. The characters of Overwatch became household names themselves. Players across the globe became familiar with the names D.Va, Hanzo, Lucio, and Mercy.
Overwatch 2 looks to build on that world in a completely new way. By including a fully cooperative story mode. What will be interesting about this story mode is that it will take place after the original cinematic of Wilson bringing back the old Overwatch crew together to fight a new invasion. Blizzard describes this new mode as “Play an active role in the next chapter of the Overwatch saga through a series of intense four-player missions. Fight back against Null Sector, uncover the motives behind the omnic attacks, and confront a rising wave of new threats.” The story missions will also be replayable and a four-play cooperative experience which should prove to be a great place to level up your characters. Oh yeah, characters will now be able to unlock abilities to create even greater character depth? Players will be able to level up and unlock new abilities to create their perfect character. How different this will make the characters remains to be seen but given their successful track record with their hero roster, Blizzard shouldn’t have any issues making this system a great addition to the Overwatch world.
Multiplayer is also seeing some pretty significant changes. There is an all-new mode called Push being added. “In Push, a new, symmetrical map type that will launch with Overwatch 2, teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location, then push it toward the enemy base. Either team may take control of the robot at any time. The team that pushes the robot furthest onto the enemy side wins the game.” But perhaps the most important change happening in Overwatch is the player count. Overwatch’s team-based multiplayer matches will now consist of a 5 v 5 structure rather than a 6 v 6. They are also revamping the way Tanks play to give them more of a fighting chance. Tanks will now act as a much more offensive character. Players will now be able to take a much more forward approach when playing as Reinhardt. It’ll be exciting to see just what kind of changes players will see when Overwatch 2 finally releases.
The Overwatch League Grand Final will take place on September 25th and will showcase a full-length exhibition match showing the new character designs, new map, and how 5 v 5 will function. It’s an event that any fan of Overwatch can not miss. We’ll be sure to cover it so make sure to check back to see what we have to say.