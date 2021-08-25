OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Announced For 2022

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals from Night School Studio is expected to be released sometime in 2022. Fans of the original will be excited to know that they will be returning to the ghastly island and uncovering more of the truth. The original OXENFREE was released in 2016 to much critical acclaim for its intense storytelling. It featured five teenagers whose weekend party trip turned into a supernatural thriller. Their destination is Edwards Island, a once military-based turned into tourist hot spot. It starred Alex, a teenager who uncovered a mysterious radio and accidentally tunes into a frequency that opens up a dimensional rift through time. Alex, her stepbrother Jonas, and friends are thrust into an adventure where they must fend off the paranormal while Alex uncovers the truth behind the island and comes to terms with the death of brother Michael.
What made OXENFREE truly special was its story and the way it was woven. Through conversations, you would discover things about your friends that would cross emotional bounds. Tensions could raise or lower based on your responses. Friendships could strengthen or be broken in one conversation. The possibilities were truly endless. So much that players would constantly replay the story and try to uncover new routes and endings by choosing every dialogue option they possibly could. It was revolutionary and one of the many reasons why OXENFREE was a critically acclaimed game that won multiple awards. And now we’re heading back.
More To The Story
According to the co-founder of Night School Studio and lead writer of OXENFREE states that “In Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, you play as Riley Poverty. If you’ve watched our teaser trailer, she’s the one with the flashlight, running around in that snazzy yellow vest. In Oxenfree, our characters were just finishing high school and entering that period of time in their lives when they get to decide who they really want to be. Riley had that moment long ago and is now grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence. Were the choices she made the right ones for her? Is she who she really wants to be?” Camena has been experiencing strange electromagnetic waves that have been interfering with different electrical and radio equipment. Riley is enlisted as a research assistant for the team that is meant to investigate these strange occurrences. Her job is to plant radio transmitters in predetermined destinations and report back to the data team. Unfortunately for her things starts to get weird.
What To Expect
The original OXENFREE was celebrated for its intuitive conversation system that kept players coming back for more playthroughs. It featured three choices and depending on what you chose you could experience two completely different stories. Well, more than two. The game featured multiple endings and multiple routes for players to navigate. It also featured a radio mechanic that allowed you to tune into different frequencies and communicate with some paranormal beings.
In OXENFREE II we hope to see more of the same. The same conversation system allows us to discover so much about the characters around Riley and her environment. We’re excited to see just what sort of characters the team over at Night School Studio decides to bring to the mix this time and how their interactions will drive the narrative. With an interactive story like this having unique gameplay elements is always a driving factor in success. In the original OXENFREE, this gameplay element was Alex and her radio. With her radio, she was able to tune into different frequencies that allowed her to hear messages from the past and even communicate with the paranormal.
With OXENFREE II and this new information that the island is experiencing electromagnetic issues, we expect to see a similar mechanic. Since Riley is working with radio transmitters it would be interesting to see if she can tap into the same frequencies as Alex or if she will be tapping into a whole new frequency altogether. We hope to see more into the dimensional rift and why exactly it is still causing issues on Camena.
Night School Studio has said that we can expect a release date sometime in 2022. For many, this may seem like a long wait but fans of the series know that they have been waiting over five years for a sequel to be announced. We’re excited to see more about the game and a possible demo shortly but for now, Night School Studio is keeping everything pretty under wraps. Adam Hines did leave us with a few hints on his closing statements of the press release with, “I wish I could get into more of the game’s story, characters and villains and what happens if you go into the old mining town, Garland, and I want to show you all the weird time travel stuff and what Time Tears are but the rest of the team is dragging me away from the keyboard now. ” So we’ll see what exactly he meant soon. Stay tuned for more news!