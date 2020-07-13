Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about P-Valley

New TV shows have become scarce since COVID-19 put production on hold across the entire entertainment industry. But if you’ve been looking for something to watch, I have good news. Not only does Starz have a new series, but it looks like it’s going to be great. P-Valley, which premieres in July 12, follows a group of strippers working in the Mississippi Delta. The show provides insight into a community that is often ignored. The show features a great cast and it might just end up being one of the most talked about series of the summer. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about P-Valley.

1. The Show Has An Official Instagram Account

If you’re interested in getting some behind the scenes footage as well as other sneak peaks regarding P-Valley, the good news is that accessing this content is as easy as following the show on Instagram. P-Valley has an official Instagram account that currently has over 6,200 followers.

2. It Was Originally Supposed To Premiere In June

P-Valley’s official premiere date is July 12, 2020. However, according to one of the show’s stars, Skyler Joy, it was actually supposed to premiere in June. It’s unclear why the date was pushed back, but it likely has something to do with the pandemic.

3. The Pilot Was Filmed In 2018

From the outside looking in, it can seem like things in the entertainment industry move a mile a minute. However, that’s not always the case. P-Valley has been in the making for quite some time. In fact, the pilot episode was shot sometime during 2018.

4. The Town In The Show Is Fictional

The show is set in the Mississippi Delta which is a real place, but don’t go looking for the strip club in the show on a map. The town where the series takes place, Chucalissa, is entirely fictional. Despite not being a real town, the show’s production team put in lots of hours of research to make sure the representation is as accurate as possible.

5. The Show Was Adapted From A Play

If the story of P-Valley sounds familiar to you, you may be familiar with the play it was adapted from. The show is based on the play Pu**y Valley written by Katori Hall. Starz decided to remove the P word and replace it with an initial instead to make it more TV friendly. But if you’ve been wondering what the P in the title stands for, now you know.

6. All Of The Show’s Directors Are Women

P-Valley isn’t the first time that stripper have been featured in a film or TV show, but this time the story will be given a completely different approach. Each episode of the show will be directed by a woman and viewers will be see lives of the characters from a woman’s perspective.

7. Music Plays An Important Role In The Show

If you’ve ever been to a strip club you know that music is one of the most important aspects to setting the right mood. If the wrong music is playing, the entire vibe gets thrown off. For that reason, Katori Hall said, “The music was everything…So I really wanted people who grew up down South to see themselves in the music.”

8. The Show Hopes To Destigmatize Strip Culture

Strippers are often portrayed in a negative light. However, P-Valley aims to pain strippers, and strip culture, in a new light. Katori told Deadline, “I wanted to create a story an actual story platform beyond the stage they grace…so people could understand. Their story deserves to be heard.” Even some of the cast members on the show have had a change of heart about strippers after being on the show.

9. The Actresses Had To Take Dance Classes

Sliding down a pole might look easy, but it most certainly is not. Being a role dancer requires an incredible amount of upper body strength, and it’s not something that anyone can get up there and do. As a result, the cast members who will be portraying dancers had to take lessons in order to be able to pull of the movies in a realistic way.

10. The Show Was Filmed In Atlanta

Although the show is set in Mississippi, it was actually filmed in Atlanta. There’s no information as to why the show was filmed there instead of in the Mississippi Delta, but Atlanta is a popular filming location. Additionally, the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse was also filmed in Atlanta. Ironically, though, Atlanta is another city that is well-known for its strip clubs.


