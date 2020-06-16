After the success of the first Below Deck spin off, Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo decided to do it again. In February of 2020, the network debuted a new series in the franchise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht. First mate, Paget Berry, has become one of the crowd’s favorite crew members and it’s not hard to see why. His bubbly personality mixed with his strong work ethic makes him a great fit for the yacht and the show. Although the first season ended less than a month ago, viewers are always looking forward to what Paget and the crew have in store for season two. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paget Berry from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
1. He Loves Working Out
Staying healthy and fit are things that Paget takes very seriously. He even refers to himself as a “fitness freak” After all, when you’ve spent most of your life working on boats, you’ve probably also spent a lot of time with your shirt off. Paget is sure to get his regular workouts in no matter where he is, and he loves sharing his routines with his followers on social media.
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
In just one season, Paget had already build a very impressive fan base. He loves connecting with his fans and has even made an account on Cameo. The platform allows Paget to make customized videos for his fans. At the moment, he is charging $20 per video.
3. He’s Into Extreme Sports
Paget is an outdoors kind of guy through and through. Not only does he love spending time on the water, but he loves all sorts of other activities as well. Paget is especially interested in extreme sports and he loves to do things like surfing, snowboarding, and scuba diving.
4. He Started Sailing As A Teenager
It can take some people decades to figure out what they’re passion about, but Paget was lucky enough to find something he truly loves at a very young age. Being out on the water has been Paget’s passion for most of his life. He started sailing when he was just 13-years-old and quickly realized it was something he wanted to make a career out of.
5. He Plays The Guitar
Even though Paget spends a lot of time out on the water and enjoying other outdoor activities, he also likes to spend time doing something a little more relaxing. Paget is a big music fan and a talented guitar player. When he isn’t working or out on a new adventure, you can usually catch him playing and singing music.
6. He’s Traveled Around The World
Traveling is good for the soul. There’s nothing like the experience of getting to see new places, people, and cultures. This is something that Paget Berry lives by. Thanks to his career, he has gotten the opportunity to travel far and wide. He has visited places such as Italy, Greece, and Indonesia.
7. He’s On His Girlfriend’s YouTube Channel
Paget’s relationship with his crew mate, Ciara Duggan, was a bit part of his story line on the show. Working with someone you’re dating isn’t easy – especially on a space as small as a yacht. But despite hitting a few rough patches, the couple has managed to make things work. Ciara started a YouTube channel in 2019 and she and Paget appeared together in her debut video.
8. He Became A Captain At 22
When people get into sailing as a profession, becoming a captain is usually the dream. In many cases it can take people decades to earn this achievement. However, Paget became a captain at just 22-years-old. Although he isn’t a captain in his current role on the Parsifal III, it’s very clear that he has great leadership skills.
9. He Likes To Stay Positive
Seeing the bright side isn’t always an easy thing to do. Life is full of ups and downs and sometimes the downs seem never ending. But through it all, Paget likes to maintain a positive attitude. Having the ability to see the bright side is something that comes in handy, especially when you have a job like his.
10. He Has Model Potential
As far as I can tell, Paget Berry has never been a professional model. However, he certainly has the looks to pull it off. He loves posing for pictures and is clearly a natural in front of the camera. If he ever decides he wants to switch careers, modeling could be a great option.