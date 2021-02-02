When Paige Lorenze started dating actor Armie Hammer she had no idea that she would eventually get caught up in a whirlwind of strange accusations. Recently, rumors have started to circulate that Armie is into some very disturbing things in the bedroom, and several of his exes — including Paige — have spoken out to confirm. Although the situation is very uncomfortable, Paige has remained strong when sharing her traumatizing experiences with the actor. According to Paige, Armie carved the letter A into her skin with a sharp knife. She also claims that his family knew about his peculiar behaviors. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paige Lorenze.
1. She Comes From A Well Off Family
Although Paige may not be a celebrity in the entertainment industry, being around nice things certainly isn’t new to her. Paige was born and raised in Connecticut. Her father is a doctor and her mother owns her own business. As far as we can tell, her parents have spoken publicly about their daughter’s situation.
2. She Is Over A Decade Younger Than Armie
Aside from the allegations against Armie, something else people may find alarming about his relationship with Paige is the age difference. Paige is still in her early 20s while Armie is 34. To put this age gap into perspective, Paige just graduated from high school in 2016. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a student at The New School in New York City.
3. She Is A YouTuber
Paige has a pretty significant following on social media and she loves creating content for the people who support her. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads a variety of vlogs. Her channel currently has 23,000 subscribers and more than 871,000 total views.
4. She Likes To Travel
Despite her young age, Paige has already become a woman of the world. She’s been fortunate to be in a position where she can travel far and frequently. She has visited several places all around the world including Mexico, Israel, and various cities all across the United States.
5. She Worked In Social Media
The fact that Paige has been able to build such a large social media following isn’t surprising when you take into account that she has experience working in the field. Paige’s LinkedIn profile shows that she had an internship as a social media manager for a company called Anti Algorithm.
6. She Is A Talented Skier
Don’t let Paige’s pretty face fool you into thinking that she is too dainty to do anything active. She is actually a very talented skier and spent years doing competitive ski racing. In an old blog post on Racing Development, Paige said, “It is so cool that I get to ski with great ski racers every day in training. It really pushes me to be the best I can be every single day.”
7. She Claimed Armie Hammer Shared Photos Of Her Without Her Permission
As more alleged details about Paige and Armie’s relationship come to the light, things start to get even more terrifying. In a tweet from January 2021, Paige revealed that she was told that Armie had sent people nude photos of her without her permission. What’s worse than him not having permission to send the photos is that she claims he didn’t even have permission to take them.
8. She Loves Fashion
Paige may not work in the entertainment industry, but she certainly looks like she does. Paige has a great sense of style and she loves using her clothing as a way to show off her personality. It’s unclear whether or not she has any modeling experience, but she’s definitely fierce enough to give it a try.
9. She Likes To Cook
Cooking can be a great way to have fun and be creative and Paige is all about it. While she likes to eat healthy, she also likes to try different recipes and styles of cooking. Paige enjoys spending time in the kitchen and she loves to experiment with different recipes. Occasionally, she even shares photos and videos of the dishes she’s made on social media.
10. She Is A Dog Mom
Paige doesn’t appear to have any children, but her maternal instincts are being put to great use thanks to her fur baby. She has a dog named Baloo and she has dedicated an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile to sharing Baloo related content. If she were to make him an Instagram account, there’s a good chance he would have more followers than most of us in just a few hours.