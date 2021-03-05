Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Spara

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Spara

1 min ago

Who doesn’t love a good medical drama? ABC knows all about how much the world loves their fictional hospital stories, and that’s why they bring the best ones to our televisions. “The Good Doctor,” is one that stars the likes of Paige Spara, and the show has so many fans who want to learn more about the woman who portrays Lea Dilallo. She’s very quiet about her personal life, so she’s not always out there in the tabloids or being photographed, but she’s someone worth getting to know a little better. Here’s what we’ve learned about her.

1. She’s in Her 30s

Born just as the 80s were coming to a close, she did get to grow up in the last of the pre-technology generation. She grew up in the play outside until the streetlights are on generation. The one that didn’t have social media in middle school and cyber bullies didn’t exist. She was born on August 9, 1989, just a few months before the 90s, so we just know she has some amazing elementary school class photos lying around somewhere.

2. She’s Educated

She’s exceptionally educated. It might be quicker for us to list the places she did not take classes and become so much more intelligent and talent than she was before she began. She attended both the Pittsburgh Community Theater and the Irondale Theater in New York City. She spent two years in Pittsburgh attending Point Park University. She then spent time at Marymount Manhattan College, which is where she officially graduated back in 2012.

3. She Comes From a Big Family

Paige Spara grew up in a busy household. She’s the middle child of three. Their father, Kevin, owns a hair salon. Their mother, Kim, is a dental hygienist. She’s the middle, but the second sister. The first born is her sister Taylor. The baby of the family is her brother Jesse.

4. She’s Been Acting Since Childhood

She was only 12 when she first decided to take a shot at acting. She joined the Kids’ Theater in her location community. She also took part in her acting classes while she was in high school. Acting has clearly been in her blood all her life.

5. She Had A Really Fun Job

Sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do to make ends meet while you’re waiting on that big new job to come along. She did, but her jobs were a lot more fun than the waitressing and nightclub jobs you hear so many other actors talking about. She spent some time in NYC working as a “Gossip Girl,” tour guide and she was the girl on the hologram welcoming people to Washington’s Dulles airport. Such a cool job.

6. She’s a Commercial Star

Before she got the job she’s famous for now, she spent some time doing work in the commercials. She worked for companies like Volkswagen and Sally Hansen. She also did some commercial work for Forevermark Jewelry. She did a lot before she was a famous star.

7. She’s Working on a Podcast

We don’t know much about it yet, but we do know she’s spent the last little bit of her life working on it. We wonder if it’s a pandemic project? She’s working on something called “The Inbetween,” and we are a little excited to hear what it might be about and how she will make it work.

8. She’s A Believer in Escapism

She’s done some talking about how the show came back after the pandemic hit, but she’s adamant that they’re only going to touch on the pandemic for a moment and then move on from it because the show is not about reality. It’s about escapism that brings to a place they can go when they don’t necessarily want to face their own reality. We like that.

9. She’s Very Private

She’s not going to sit down and talk to just anyone about anything. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s fine with that, but she also has a situation in her life where she’s working very hard on things like keeping her private life to herself. She believes in keeping things out of the public eye, and we see no problem with that.

10. She’s Excited About Her Character

She loves the role she has on her ABC show, and she’s very excited about where it is going and how it is going to take her character into a deeper place. She feels that she’s going to have her character’s history come to life a bit, and that’s an exciting moment for her.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Expedition: Back to the Future Trailer is Seeking Lost DeLoreans
Casper Van Dien Pitches a Starship Troopers TV Show
The Office Theory That Says Kevin is Actually a Genius
The Five Worst Things Montgomery Burns Did On The Simpsons
The Lengths Andra Day Went to Sound Like Billie Holiday
Why We’ll Be Watching “Body Brokers”
The Pros And Cons Of A New Superman Reboot
Who Was the Lost Willy Wonka Character We Never Saw?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Spara
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justin “Big Chief” Shearer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Alexander
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shuli Egar
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Crunchyroll Beta
Crunchyroll Launches New Beta For US Anime Fans
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Avengers next-gen
Every Next-Gen Upgrade Coming to Marvel’s Avengers
week 4 challenges Destiny 2
How to Complete Week 4 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2
Valorant update 2.04
Valorant Update 2.04 Patch Notes Released
Element V2
Whirlwind FX Element V2 Gaming Keyboard: How Does it Feel?