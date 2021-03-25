Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pallavi Sharda

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pallavi Sharda

11 seconds ago

For just a little over a decade, Pallavi Sharda has been sharing her acting talents with people all over the world. Although she was born and raised in Australia, her parents are from India and she has always maintained a close connection to her roots. When she made her on-screen debut in 2010, it was in a Bollywood film called My Name Is Khan. Over the years she has consistently proven that she has what it takes to play a variety of roles and she recently got an opportunity that could make her career even bigger. She has a role in the new Netflix series The One and the show has already been getting a lot of attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pallavi Sharda.

1. She Is Always Wanted To Be A Bollywood Star

Many actors dream of eventually making it to Hollywood, but that was never the goal for Pallavi. Instead, she always dreamed of breaking into Bollywood. When she was younger, she found herself mesmerized by the magic of the industry and she knew it was something she wanted to be a part of.

2. She Was A Dancer

Pallavi was born to be a performer, but acting wasn’t always her primary method of performing. She is also trained in Bharathanatyam dance which is a style of classical dance in India. Even though acting is her main focus, she still enjoys dancing in her free time.

3. She Loves Being Out In Nature

Despite being an internationally known star, the glamour and lights of the entertainment industry aren’t the only things she enjoys. When Pallavi has free time, she likes to spend it outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. She loves doing things like doing hiking, swimming, and dancing on the beach.

4. She Is Passionate About Making The World A Better Place

There are plenty of actors who are perfectly content with simply acting, but Pallavi isn’t one of those people. She has built a huge platform and she wants to use it to help as many people as she can. She has worked with several organizations and groups over the years. She is especially passionate about advocating for positive relationships between India and Australia.

5. She Has A Law Degree

Pallavi is the living definition of multi-talented and she has the brains to back it up. According to her website, Pallavi is “An honours graduate from the University of Melbourne Law, Arts and Languages schools.” It doesn’t appear that she has ever worked in the legal field.

6. She Believes In The Importance Of Mental Health

Conversations surrounding mental health are becoming more and more common, but it’s still a subject that many people shy away from. Although the entertainment industry can often be hectic and overwhelming, Pallavi is a firm believer in the importance of taking time to take care of mental health.

7. She Likes To Travel

Pallavi has a very serious case of wanderlust and frequently traveling is the only way to cure it. Thanks to her career, Pallavi has been able to travel to places all over the world. In addition to Australia and India, some of the countries she’s been to include England and Portugal.

8. She Is Always Working On Finding Balance

Pallavi has mastered a lot of things during her career, but balance isn’t one of them. She told Liminal Mag, “My spiritual self and intellectual self are always in opposition. My spiritual self will say, it doesn’t matter. It is just finding that quiet and understanding the demarcation between thoughts and awareness. Balance is something I need to constantly work on, it doesn’t come easy to me.”

9. She Is A Writer

Acting isn’t the only way that Pallavi wants to share stories with the world. She is also a talented writer and she’s on the brink of becoming an author. Pallavi is currently working on a book that will be published by ABC Books in 2021. Maybe one day she’ll decide to get into screenwriting.

10. Her Mom Is Her Biggest Inspiration

Most people would probably assume that Pallavi’s biggest inspiration came from another actor, but that isn’t the case at all. Her mother is actually the person who she has always looked up to the most. During an interview with Liminal Mag she said, “My mother. She is an unsung warrior to me, and I have inherited so much of my fight from her. I cannot imagine what it was like to be a beautiful, brown, Indian-accented woman in engineering academia in the nineties, in Australia.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Surprising Inspiration Behind the Making of The Good Doctor
Is Michael Scott Actually a Secret Genius? Office Fans Think So
Are the Young Avengers Coming to the MCU?
Five Amazing “My 600-lb Life” Success Stories
Five Things Movies Get Wrong About Handguns
What The Zatanna Movie Can Set Up For The DC Cinematic Universe
Why We’ll Be Watching “Concrete Cowboy” on Netflix
Yes, An Ace Ventura 3 Movie is in Development
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pallavi Sharda
Can a Hollywood Star Be Removed for any Reason?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Greene
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adriel Carrion
Brzrkr
Keanu Reeves Makes His Comic Debut with BRZRKR
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
best anime fights
Crunchyroll’s Best Anime Fights of the Season
Attack on Titan Season 4
Attack on Titan The Final Season Proves Everyone Sucks
my hero academia card game
My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Announced
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S is Coming to Crunchyroll!
Xbox Virtual Reality
Why We Want to See an Xbox Virtual Reality Headset
The Signifier: Director's Cut
What’s New in The Signifier: Director’s Cut?
Destiny 2 Loot Crate
What’s Inside the Destiny 2 Europa Loot Crate?
Fortnite Season 6 battle pass
What’s New in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass?