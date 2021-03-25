For just a little over a decade, Pallavi Sharda has been sharing her acting talents with people all over the world. Although she was born and raised in Australia, her parents are from India and she has always maintained a close connection to her roots. When she made her on-screen debut in 2010, it was in a Bollywood film called My Name Is Khan. Over the years she has consistently proven that she has what it takes to play a variety of roles and she recently got an opportunity that could make her career even bigger. She has a role in the new Netflix series The One and the show has already been getting a lot of attention. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pallavi Sharda.
1. She Is Always Wanted To Be A Bollywood Star
Many actors dream of eventually making it to Hollywood, but that was never the goal for Pallavi. Instead, she always dreamed of breaking into Bollywood. When she was younger, she found herself mesmerized by the magic of the industry and she knew it was something she wanted to be a part of.
2. She Was A Dancer
Pallavi was born to be a performer, but acting wasn’t always her primary method of performing. She is also trained in Bharathanatyam dance which is a style of classical dance in India. Even though acting is her main focus, she still enjoys dancing in her free time.
3. She Loves Being Out In Nature
Despite being an internationally known star, the glamour and lights of the entertainment industry aren’t the only things she enjoys. When Pallavi has free time, she likes to spend it outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. She loves doing things like doing hiking, swimming, and dancing on the beach.
4. She Is Passionate About Making The World A Better Place
There are plenty of actors who are perfectly content with simply acting, but Pallavi isn’t one of those people. She has built a huge platform and she wants to use it to help as many people as she can. She has worked with several organizations and groups over the years. She is especially passionate about advocating for positive relationships between India and Australia.
5. She Has A Law Degree
Pallavi is the living definition of multi-talented and she has the brains to back it up. According to her website, Pallavi is “An honours graduate from the University of Melbourne Law, Arts and Languages schools.” It doesn’t appear that she has ever worked in the legal field.
6. She Believes In The Importance Of Mental Health
Conversations surrounding mental health are becoming more and more common, but it’s still a subject that many people shy away from. Although the entertainment industry can often be hectic and overwhelming, Pallavi is a firm believer in the importance of taking time to take care of mental health.
7. She Likes To Travel
Pallavi has a very serious case of wanderlust and frequently traveling is the only way to cure it. Thanks to her career, Pallavi has been able to travel to places all over the world. In addition to Australia and India, some of the countries she’s been to include England and Portugal.
8. She Is Always Working On Finding Balance
Pallavi has mastered a lot of things during her career, but balance isn’t one of them. She told Liminal Mag, “My spiritual self and intellectual self are always in opposition. My spiritual self will say, it doesn’t matter. It is just finding that quiet and understanding the demarcation between thoughts and awareness. Balance is something I need to constantly work on, it doesn’t come easy to me.”
9. She Is A Writer
Acting isn’t the only way that Pallavi wants to share stories with the world. She is also a talented writer and she’s on the brink of becoming an author. Pallavi is currently working on a book that will be published by ABC Books in 2021. Maybe one day she’ll decide to get into screenwriting.
10. Her Mom Is Her Biggest Inspiration
Most people would probably assume that Pallavi’s biggest inspiration came from another actor, but that isn’t the case at all. Her mother is actually the person who she has always looked up to the most. During an interview with Liminal Mag she said, “My mother. She is an unsung warrior to me, and I have inherited so much of my fight from her. I cannot imagine what it was like to be a beautiful, brown, Indian-accented woman in engineering academia in the nineties, in Australia.”