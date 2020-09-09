Achieving success in the music industry can be a long road, and it’s a road that Paloma Ford knows well. However, despite all of the twists and turns she’s had to encounter, she has refused to give up. Now after nearly 15 years in the industry, it looks like Palmona’s time is finally coming, and she couldn’t be any more excited and grateful. Paloma recently released her second EP, X Tapes, and it’s already getting lots of attention from old fans, new fans, and critics. You may not have heard of Paloma Ford yet, but there’s a good chance she’ll be a household name in just a matter of time. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paloma Ford.
1. She’s A Mother
Being an independent artist is definitely a full-time job, but it’s not the only full-time thing Paloma has going on. She is also a dedicated mother and takes her responsibilities very seriously. Since becoming a mother, her son has been her motivation to keep going hard in her career.
2. She Writes Music Based On Her Personal Experiences
One of the reasons why Palmona’s music connects with listeners so well is because it’s relatable. The reason for that is the fact that everything Paloma writes comes from her personal experiences, especially those she’s had during romantic relationships that didn’t end well.
3. She Sand Background For Macy Gray
Lots of people probably assume that Paloma is relatively new to the music industry because she’s only released two projects, but that’s not true at all. She actually started her career in 2007 as a background singer for Macy Gray. The opportunity ultimately led to her own career gaining more traction.
4. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Of course as an entertainer, one of the first goals is always to entertain, but Paloma hopes to do much more than that. She wants her music to create a vibe that people can connect with and she ultimately hopes to inspire others – especially women. She told Notion, “It’s integral for women to hear stories from one another as we build a safe space of community and connection that uplifts and inspires. Music is a universal language and creates the notion that you’re not going through life challenges alone.”
5. She Has A Tattoo Of Tupac’s Name
Paloma is a big Tupac fan and has always admired him as a musician and a person. She’s such a fan that she even got his named tattooed on her arm. During an interview with Hype Bae, she said, “To me Tupac’s name on my arm stands for an attitude or a state of mind. Beyond loving him as an artist, I believe in what he stood for in his community, his ideals, and passion for his people.”
6. She Starred In A PartyNextDoor Video
If Paloma’s face looks familiar to you, that’s because you’ve probably seen her before. She was the leading lady in the video for PartyNextDoor’s 2016 single, “Not Nice“. Hopefully their fans will get the chance to hear them make music together at some point.
7. She’s A California Native
Paloma is a true California girl to her core. She was born in California and primarily raised there as well. Most of her family comes from Long Beach but she grew up in the valley. Snoop Dogg, who is a Long Beach native, has been supporting Paloma’s career since the beginning. The two even made a song together in 2014 called “Summer in California”. Paloma currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
8. She’s Always Wanted To Be A Singer
From an early age, Paloma knew that singing was what she wanted to do. She told Flaunt, “That’s always what I was doing, since I was a little girl. There’s never been a plan B. I definitely took the long route of going the independent way and learning as I go. Learning things for myself, but it was never a different career path. That’s been what I’ve been wanting to do my whole life.”
9. She Has Acting Experience
In 2018, Paloma made her debut acting appearance in a film called Never Heard. She got the opportunity through rap legend Master P who was also in the movie. While music continues to be her primary focus, we might be seeing more of Paloma on our screens in the future.
10. She Loves Fashion
Entertaining has always been Paloma’s true passion, but she also loves fashion. In fact, instead of working with a stylist she puts all of her outfits together herself. For Paloma, fashion is another opportunity for her to express herself and show the world who she is.