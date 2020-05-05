During the 90s, Pamela Long was part of one of the most popular R&B groups of the decade, Total. During the group’s prime, they worked with artists like Missy Elliot and Notorious B.I.G. Although Total only released two albums, they are often considered legends among R&B fans everywhere. Pamela Long is best known for her affiliation with the group, but more recently, she’s been in the blogs for something else. She has recently spoken out against her ex-husband, Jaime Long, and accused him of being abusive. Her warnings are directed at Cyntoia Brown, Jamie’s new wife. Now that Pamela’s name has been floating around the Internet, lots of people are interested in hearing more about her story. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pamela Long.
1. She’s Working On A Solo Album
It’s been more than 20 years since Total released their last album, but Pamela long is still working on music. She’s in the process of working on her first solo album and has already released her first single, titled “Why”.
2. She’s In Touch With Her Faith
After so many years in the industry, Pamela has discovered the importance of keeping her faith at the center of her life. She told Parle Magazine, “I’ve come to know that I am more than Pam from Total, Judy Long’s baby and so on and so forth. I am a child of God who has been put on this earth to fulfill a purpose for God, who created me. And now that I understand the memo, It’s time to execute!”
3. She Says There May Be Another Total Album
For years, Total fans have wondered whether or not the group would ever been turn. At times, there have even be rumors that the members had decided to go their separate ways. However, Pamela says that another album is definitely a possibility. Although three women are currently working on their own things, they’re all still on good terms and would be down to work together again.
4. She’s A Personal Trainer
On top of music, health and fitness are also things that Pamela is passionate about. She’s been working out since her teenage years and she finally decided to get into personal training. She is in the process of looking into opening her own fitness center.
5. She’s Working On A Book
When Pamela Long says she’s busy, it’s not an understatement. She’s working on a lot of different projects and one of them includes writing her first book. She plans to release the book this year and says it will share the details of her personal life, including secrets she hasn’t yet revealed.
6. She’s Been Singing And Dancing All Her Life
For Pamela Long, becoming a singer was inevitable. She’s loved to since and dance since she was young. She began performing at family cookouts and knew she was special when the adults would call her inside and ask her to sing and dance like Michael Jackson.
7. Michael Jackson Was One Of Her Greatest Inspirations
Lots of people have inspired Pamela over the years, but she her two biggest inspirations have been her mother and Michael Jackson. In fact, before she joined Total, she was a solo artist and said she always thought of herself as Michael Jackson’s younger sister.
8. She Sang The Chorus On Hypnotize
The song “Hypnotize” by the Notorious B.I.G is one of the most popular hip-hop songs of all-time. The song reached number two on the charts and was nominated for a Grammy in 1998. However, what many people don’t know is that Pamela Long is the person who sings the infamous hook.
9. “Cant You See” Is Her Favorite Total Track
Total had quite a few hits over the course of their career, but “Cant You See” is definitely a crowd favorite. It’s Pamela’s favorite as well. During her interview with Parle Mag, Pamela said, “It will always be something about that track. It is the sound, the vocals, the instruments, the melody and so much more. It is timeless… and it is Fiyah!!! And to top it all off, B.I.G. ripped it. It’s a record that will live forever.”
10. She Would Love To Work With Chance The Rapper
Even though she’s a veteran in the industry, there are some younger artists that Pamela would love to work with. Chance the Rapper is at the top of his life. Pamela is a huge fan of his talent and appreciates that he is a family man and a man of God.