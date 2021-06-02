Paras Patel made his on-screen debut about 10 years ago, and during that time he has worked very hard to carve out a path for himself. Although the road wasn’t always easy, Paras always found ways to keep going and his hard work has paid off. In 2019, he got his first big break when he was cast in the TV series The Chosen. The show provided a great opportunity for Paras to show the world exactly what he’s made of, and he certainly didn’t disappoint. Now in its second season, The Chosen’s fan base is growing and that means that Paras’ fan base is growing as well. There’s a very good chance that his work on the show will open even more doors for him in the future. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paras Patel.
1. He’s Always Wanted To Act
In a lot of cases, it can take people an entire lifetime to find their calling, but Paras was lucky to discover his at an early age. During an interview with Voyage LA, Para said, “As cliched as it sounds, I knew I wanted to act at a young age. I loved to perform whenever I could, whether it was in school plays, cultural community shows, or even family gatherings.”
2. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
At the moment, it appears that the bulk of Paras’ career has been spent focusing on acting opportunities. However, it looks like he’s also interested in being on the other side of the camera. He made his debut as a script supervisor and assistant director in 2015 in a short film called Unrelated.
3. He Studied Finance
Even though Paras fell in love with acting at an early age, he decided to follow a more traditional path when it came to his education. He earned a degree in finance and his goal was to work in the field. After college, however, he realized that it was time for him to focus on his true passion.
4. He’s Not In His 40s
If you Google Paras Patel’s age, you’ll see that the internet seems to think that he’s 45 years old. On more than one occasion, Paras has addressed this and mentioned that he is not 45. However, he has yet to reveal his actual age. More than likely, however, he’s somewhere in his mid-20s to early 30s.
5. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Having a good relationship with fans is important, and this is something Para understands fully. Paras is grateful for all of the people who have supported him throughout his career, and he loves to show that same love back to his fans. It’s very common for him to respond to questions and comments from fans on social media.
6. He Has A TikTok Account
Instagram and Twitter aren’t the only places where Paras has built a strong social media presence. He has recently started getting active on TikTok and the platform has given him another way to express his creativity. He loves sharing comedic content and he has been slowly building a decent following.
7. He’s A Private Person
Most of us are probably used to celebrities who can’t help but spill all the tea about their lives, but that’s not how Paras gets down. At this point in his career, Paras hasn’t shared too many details about his personal life. As he gets deeper into the industry, he may eventually decide to open up a little more.
8. He Likes Roles That Challenge Him
Paras is the kind of person who is always looking to grow and expand his skills as an actor. What better way to do that than to take on roles that put him to the test? While talking to Voyage LA, Para said, “As an actor, I love utilizing my creativity to help tell stories, as well as the challenge it brings me to step into the world of a character that can sometimes be drastically different from myself.”
9. He’s Already Thinking About The Roles He Wants To Play In The Future
Paras is grateful for the opportunities he’s gotten in his career, but there are a couple of roles he hopes to be able to play in the years to come. When asked about his dream role, Paras told Urban Asian, “I think it would be awesome to portray a superhero, but on the flip side, I would also love to play a darker role. I think it would be an amazing challenge to find the humanity in a villainous role, like a murderer or psychopath. It would be great to be looked past the stereotypical terrorist, tech guy, or cab driver parts too.”
10. He Loves Trying Different Foods
There are some people out there who eat food simply for sustenance, and others who enjoy food on a completely different level. Paras is part of the second group. Paras is what most people would consider a foodie and he isn’t afraid to get a little adventurous with his choices.