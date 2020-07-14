Paris Hilton Is Running For President in 2020 to Make America Hot Again

There have been some outlandish claims over the years, such as when Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea announced that he wanted to run for president of the United States one year, or when Bill Murray announced that he wanted to join the NBA. Thankfully both of those turned out to be publicity stunts and at this rate, it feels as though Paris Hilton and Kanye West’s claims of entering their bid for the role of POTUS are just as ridiculous. The whole idea of making a reality star into the president, however, isn’t too far out of bounds since the United States currently has a president that had his own reality show at one point, and it appears that people would actually take Hilton and West seriously if they really decide to run and aren’t joking around. One has to wonder though just what might happen if Kanye or Paris made their way into the oval office and, as a result, only made things worse. Many people on both sides of the political line are already firing one shot after another at Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but one can only imagine just how the mud would start to fly if this turns out to be anything but a publicity stunt, which it could very well be if Paris is looking for added attention and a way to bump up sales on one item or another that she endorses.
The saddening part of all this is that it does take away a lot of attention from the issue that’s already been seen to consume many people given that the upcoming election is dividing the nation in a big way. Entertainers aren’t barred from a presidential bid obviously, as even Dwayne Johnson was rumored to be ready to throw his hat in the ring. At this late hour, however, it does feel as though both Paris and Kanye are a bit too late, though strangely enough, it doesn’t feel as though people would see it this way as they might garner the number of votes that would make Biden and Trump feel a bit irrelevant. That could be the power of pop culture though, and it could be a tad bit disturbing if such a development were to take place. What it would also mean is that people have grown tired of politics that can be swayed so easily and are ready to simply do anything and everything to ensure that their voice is going to be heard in one way or another. In a big way though, placing Kanye or Paris in the White House feels like a disaster waiting to happen since neither one of them has any formal experience when it comes to politics, which is a positive and a negative to be certain.
As much as some folks might want to believe it, Paris Hilton is not the stereotypical dumb blonde she pretends to be, but neither is she the type of individual that Americans might want to see in charge of the nation. While it has nothing to do with being a woman and almost everything to do with being more of a pop culture icon, Hilton is more believable as the ditzy character she created during her time on The Real Life than she does to a strong and confident businesswoman. Kanye West is equally thought of as a rather eccentric individual that has no business being in the oval office, as many believe that he would be a disaster if he had even the slightest chance of winning the election. Not only that, but both stars are a little too late to the party to really make anything of a campaign that might threaten either Biden or Trump, though of course, this could be the beginnings of something that might emerge later on down the road. Unfortunately, this doesn’t say a lot for the presidency if pop stars are content to announce their bid at any given time without any real idea just what they might have to do if they somehow won the election. It’s almost enough to make a person shudder to think that Paris’s catchphrase “That’s hot” would be heard during the State of the Union if by some twisted, Rick and Morty-vellian (think Machiavellian only crazier) scheme she was able to win. If such a thing were to happen, the nation would become more than a laughingstock throughout the world, the image of the US might plummet in a big way, even more so than it’s already done in the eyes of some.
So let’s assume this is a publicity stunt and move on since the alternative is enough to make a person shudder with dread as they might imagine the White House being painted pink and the POTUS doing her best to ensure that America is ‘hot’ again.