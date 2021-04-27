Park Gyu-Young didn’t always plan on becoming an actress, but life always has an interesting way of working things out. Since making her acting debut in 2016, Park’s career has been on the rise and she’s worked hard to prove that she deserves every opportunity she gets. Park currently has a dozen acting credits on her resume. In addition to becoming well known her home country of South Korea, Park has also achieved success at the international level. She is most famous for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Hom and fans are looking forward to a second season. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Park Gyu-Young.
1. She Was Discovered After Being On A Magazine Cover
As mentioned earlier, Park isn’t the type of actress who has spent her whole life wanting to act. Instead, she was in college studying something completely unrelated to acting when she was discovered by a producer after she was seen on the cover of a campus magazine.
2. She Is Been In Music Videos
Despite not having been in the industry long, Park has already gotten to experience lots of cool things. She has been in six music videos since 2016. Most recently, she was in the video for the song “I Will” by Lee Seung-gi . The video currently has over 1 million views on YouTube.
3. She Likes Taking Pictures
Making memories is one thing, but being able to immortalize those memories with a photograph can make them even more special. Based on her Instagram activity, it’s clear that Park loves taking pictures and she has a good eye for capturing great shots. Her love for taking pictures could also mean she may end up directing and/or producing someday.
4. She Loves Hanging Out Near The Water
Park’s schedule has been extremely busy over the last few years, and she probably doesn’t have as much free time as she used to. When she does get a chance to relax, spending time by the water is one of her favorite things to do. Whether she’s going for a swim or just admiring the view, the water seems to bring Park peace.
5. She Is A Private Person
When people choose a career that puts them in the public eye, that typically means that they have to sacrifice some of their privacy. Park, however, seems to have managed to maintain a high level of privacy and there isn’t much information about her personal life floating around the internet.
6. She Loves Fashion
Acting and fashion have always had a close relationship, and Park is thankful to be part of both worlds. She has a great sense of style and she loves putting outfits together. Whether she’s getting ready for a formal event or simply having a chill day, Park is going to shut it down.
7. She Isn’t Always Happy With Her Acting Performances
When you see Park on screen, it may seem like she’s always brimming with confidence, but in reality, sometimes she deals with self-doubt. Park told Soompi, “Whenever I see myself act, I think, ‘Why am I doing that?’ a lot. I’m so thankful that a lot of people are looking on me kindly.”
8. Her Parents Have Always Supported Her Dreams
Lots of actors have had to deal with people in their lives not being supportive of their aspirations. Luckily for Park, that hasn’t been her situation. Her parents have always supported her dreams of becoming an actor and there’s no doubt that that their support has made her journey much easier.
9. She Would Love To Work With Oh Jung-se Again
In 2020, Park got the opportunity to work alongside fellow Korean star, Oh Jung-se in the TV series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Park had a great experience and the two formed a very solid working relationship. In an article from Pink Villa, Park said, “If the opportunity arises, I’d want to work with him again in another project.”
10. She Hopes Her Work Will Make People Think
As a storyteller, Park wants her work to do more than just enetertain people. She hopes that it will leave a long lasting impression on all who see it. During an interview with Soompi, Park said, “I want to be an actor that makes people continuously curious. If you paint red on a white sketchbook and you turn the page, you get another white sheet. If you keep drawing, it becomes one book, and then two books, and I want people to think, ‘What is she going to draw next?’”