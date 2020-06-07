Breaking into the entertainment world isn’t easy and it takes some people years to actually find their footling. However, Park Ji-Hoon’s established himself before his age had even reached double digits. Even though he’s only 21, Park already made a huge mark on the South Korean entertainment industry. He began his career as a child actor, and has since transitioned into music as well. The multi-talented singer and actor is one of the hottest heart throbs in the world of K-pop. Many fans know him best as a member of the now disbanded group Wanna One. Even though the group parted ways, Park’s solo career has continued to gain traction. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Park Ji-Hoon.
1. He Loves Video Games
Park Ji-Hoon’s schedule doesn’t leave much room for free time, but when he does get the chance to take a break, he likes to spend it playing video games. Park says that gaming has been one of his favorite hobbies for a long time, and if he had to pick one type of product to advertise, it would be a game.
2. His Nickname Is Winky Boy
He may be best-known by Park Ji-Hoon, but his nickname ‘Winky Boy’ is almost equally as popular. Park earned the nickname after seductively winking at the camera during a performance with Wanna One. Although the moment was brief, it became a hot topic among K-pop fans.
3. He Loves Taking On Challenges
Park isn’t the type of person who backs away from a challenge; instead, he welcomes them. He understands that sometimes failure is necessary, and he isn’t afraid. This is especially true when it comes to his career. He told Soompi, “Even if I fail, I have no plans to give up. I want to take on as many challenges and experiences as possible without being afraid to fail. I believe that whatever I gain from that, whether it be success or failure, will be a stepping stone that will help me grow.”
4. He’s Popular On Social Media
Over the course of his career, Park has built up a very impressive fan base and that is evident by his social media following. On Instagram, he has more than 2.5 million followers and Twitter he has nearly 270,000. He also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his music video, and the channel has gained over 665,000 million subscribers.
5. He’s Still Friends With The Other Members Of Wanna One
When boy bands decide to go their separate ways, it can sometimes be because some sort of bad blood formed between the members. When Wanna One parted ways in 2019, many wondered if the guys were still on good terms. During an interview, Park explained that they were all still friends and the former group kept in touch through a group text.
6. He’s Not Shy At All
Park Ji-Hoon’s innocent face and calm demeanor has resulted in lots of people assuming that he’s a very shy person. However, he says this is one of the biggest misconceptions about him. Not only is he not shy, but he says that he actually has a very bold and outgoing personality.
7. He Likes Comic Books
In addition to being an avid gamer, Park is also a comic book fan. When he was younger, he says that one of his favorite comic books was Maple Story. The series isn’t as well-known internationally as other comic books, but it was especially popular in Korea during the 2010s has also been made into several games.
8. He Wants To Play A High School Student
Before becoming an, Park already had a successful singing career, and he is still hoping to expand his portfolio as an actor. For the most part, he open to taking on any kind of rule that he feels will help take him to the next level, but he is particularly interested in playing a high school student.
9. He Loves His Dog Max
Park is the proud pet parent to a sweet little dog named Max. Park loves hanging out with Max and often shares photos of him on Instagram. Outside of the love he has for his own pet, Park is a dog personal in general. He says that if he had to pick a dog breed to be, he’d choose the Siberian husky.
10. He Would Love To Live On A Deserted Island
If you could live anywhere for a month where would it be? When Park was asked this question, he gave a very surprising answer. Instead of picking one of the world’s most popular cities, he says he’d love to live on a deserted island. He believes that living on a deserted island would give him the chance to learn how to survive in nature and do things on his own.