10 Things You Didn’t Know about Parker Sawyers

Parker Sawyers has less than 10 years of on screen experience, but you’d never know that by watching him. He began gaining attention in 2016 when he portrayed Barack Obama in the film Southside with You. Parker’s performance was stellar and it left lots of viewers wanting to see more of him. In the years since, he has made several more appearances, including a role in the film The Autopsy of Jane Doe. What people are most excited about though, is his role in the upcoming Starz series, P-Valley. The highly anticipated series will focus on group of strippers who work and live in the Mississippi Delta. Sawyers will have a main role in the show, and there’s no doubt he’s going to bring his A game. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know from Parker Sawyers.
1. He Only Made About $15,000 For Southside with You
Southside with You was a big break for Parker in a lot of ways. However, one of those ways wasn’t financially. During an interview with the New York Times he revealed that he only made about $15,000 to $20,000 for the role which is much less than he’s made on even smaller projects. However, Parker says that doing the film wasn’t about the money.
2. He Lives In London
Most American actors prefer to live in places like Los Angeles or New York City, especially at the beginning of their career when they’re really trying to be close to all of the opportunities. However, those aren’t the only cities that can be good for an actor’s career. Although Parker was born and raised in the United States, he currently lives in London.
3. He Comes From A Conservative Family
Parker may have played Barack Obama in a movie, but he was actually raised in a republican household. Parker’s mother, Paula Means, was the deputy mayor of Indianapolis from 1989 to 1991. She was a very conservative person and remained a member of the republican party until Barack Obama announced he would be running for president.
4. He’s Been In Video Games
His on screen work is what most people know him best for, but that’s not all he’s done. Parker has had a few voice roles in video games over the years. Most notable, he was the narrator of Battlefield 1 and the voice of Josh in Detroit: Become Human.
5. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become par for the course in the entertainment industry. Celebrities often use social media to share announcements and connect with their fans. Parker doesn’t seem to be too interested in social media, though. While he has 10,000 followers on Instagram, he doesn’t upload content very often. He has recently been posting more frequently to keep his fans updated on P-Valley.
6. He’s A Big Fan Of The Crown
Parker hasn’t had the chance to read for for a lot of drama roles, but he loves to watch them. He is a huge fan of the Netflix series, The Crown, which tells the story of the royal family starting at Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. He is also a fan of Downton Abbey.
7. He’s A Family Man
Parker has spent several years focusing on his career, but that isn’t the only thing at the top of his priority list. He is also a devoted family man. He is happily married to Edita Ubartaite and the couple has two children together: a son and a daughter. When Parker isn’t busy with work, he loves spending as much time with his family as he can.
8. He’s Done Commercials
Like lots of other actors, Parker landed several commercial roles in the beginning of his career. He’s worked with major brands like Subway and Gatorade. Even though commercials may not seem as glamorous as TV and film roles, they can be a great stepping stone to bigger opportunities.
9. He Loves Art
From an early age, Parker knew that he wanted to work in the arts. Not only does he love expressing himself creatively, but he also loves the honestly that comes along with art. With that said, acting isn’t the only art form he enjoys. Parker also likes to draw and sometimes shares his work on Instagram.
10. He Has A Degree In Philosophy
Despite always knowing that he wanted to act, Parker didn’t study theater during college. Instead, he opted to major in philosophy. He graduated from Wabash College in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree. He may not be getting much use out of his degree in his current career, but he’s still managed to find success.