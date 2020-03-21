10 Things You Didn’t Know About Parker Young

Parker Young is an American actor who is best known for his role as Ryan Shay on the comedic television series “Suburgatory.” He’s a multi-talented entertainer who has been around for nearly 12 years and his career is progressing nicely. We were interested in learning more about him. After looking into his career and personal life, we made some great discoveries about him. For fans who want to know more, here are 10 things you may not have known about Parker Young.
1. His Birthday
Young has a youthful appearance and although he has recently entered the thirties, he could play parts of much younger characters very easily. He was born on August 16, 1988. He is a native of Tucson, Arizona where he was born. His parents are Karl and Zarina Young, and he has two younger siblings, Nelson, and Alexis.
2. He was also a model
Prior to becoming a professional actor, Parker Young first earned a living through modeling. The handsome young celebrity modeled for some of the big designer names. These included Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
3. He was an athlete in school
When Parker was attending classes at the Catalina Foothills High School he was involved in school sports. He played football in the position of running back. He was also the football captain. Parker had planned to attend Pepperdine University after high school, but upon graduation, he decided to move to Los Angeles to become an actor.
4. He is currently single
Parker Young dated Stephanie Weber, a fellow actor. The couple became engaged early in 2018. They were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Jaxon Orion Young was born in July of 2018. We learned that although the couple still loves one another their relationship has come to an end. According to sources and social media, there has been no explanation for the breakup offered by either of them.
5. He was inspired by a teacher
Until his junior year in high school, Parker’s main focus was on football. He took part in a school play that was written by students and this is when the acting bug bit him. This event inspired him with the desire to take acting more seriously and enter into the profession. He added a new focus that included theater in his activities agenda, making the final two years of high-school very busy. He planned to go to college and even enrolled, but it was because of the encouragement of his drama teacher that he decided to take a shot at professional acting and see where it took him.
6. Parker still has a lot of hobbies
Parker Young is busy with his acting career but he still makes time to enjoy some of his favorite pastimes. He currently lives in Los Angeles and in his spare time he still goes out for rock climbing, camping, riding his motorcycle, or spending time at the beach. He also likes yoga, Krav Maga, and simply kicking back and taking the time to get some reading in at the local Barnes & Noble. He was equally active as a youth playing paintball, exploring the Sonoran desert and staying active.
7. His first professional acting gig was in 2008
Parker Young has been in the business for just under12 years. His first television role was a minor one, but it helped him to get his foot in the door. He was cast as a delivery man for one scene in an episode of the popular soap opera “Days of Our Lives” in 2008. The same year he appeared in “Gingerdead Man 2:Passion of the Crust” as Cornelius. In 2009 he had a role in the film “Nightfall,” followed by a few more parts in 2010 in “Cupid’s Arrow,” as Tony, and in the series “Big Time Rush” and as “Hunk #1” in the series “Make It or Break It.” This continued with a few minor roles in film or television until he got a big break in 2014. He was cast in the role of Ryan Shay in the popular television series “Suburgatory,” for a recurring part.
8. His career is still going strong
In 2019, Young appeared in the series “Super Simple Love Story,” and most recently, he landed a part in “A Million Little Things” as Miles, and as Zach in the television series “Twenties.” There is one more project that he is scheduled to appear in titled “The United States of AI. This is a television series that is currently in the pre-production stages of development. He is slated to play the role of Riley. So far, Parker Young has 35 credits in his acting portfolio.
9. Parker Young has an Instagram page
We were amazed at how many young actors do not have a social media page for their fans, but Parker makes sure to keep everyone supplied with great photos that chronicle what’s going on in his career and personal life. There are several different icons that you can click on to see what he has stored under each major heading. So far, he has around 120,000 followers with 316 posts on the page. It’s a great resource for keeping up with what’s trending with him. We especially liked his quote “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
10. Parker Young is a rising star
Young is a prolific young actor who has many great years ahead in his career. With more than a decade of experience under his belt, he’s better than ever and increasing his skills with each year that passes. Parker Young is a guy to keep your eye on. We expect to see great things from him in the months and years to come. He is a rising star in Hollywood who has already established a strong portfolio with thousands of adoring fans who follow him on social media.