Parks and Recreation Band “Mouse Rat” is Releasing an Album

It’s not all that often that a fake band from a TV show actually decides to get together and create an actual album so saying that Mouse Rat is something that fans might want to check out isn’t a stretch at this time. Those that enjoyed Parks and Recreation likely know about Mouse Rat and Andy Dwyer’s passion to become a rockstar no matter how much other stuff he had on his plate at any given time. The fictional band has actually put an album together and it’s fair to say that fans will be pleased to hear about it since the album is something special that came from a show that was actually pretty funny. Even if the show has been off the air for a short while fans are likely to respond favorably to this since it allows those that are into that kind of thing to purchase another piece of the show that they can use to remember the fond times as they jam out to music that was meant to be just another part of the program but is now being released to the public in a manner that is bound to reach people on a different level and blow their minds once again. Well, it might entertain them at least since having something like this to remember a show by is something special and it’s bound to happen that fans will appreciate the gesture since it will bring back a lot of fond memories of the show. It doesn’t feel likely, but if this does cause a trend with other shows it might happen that fictional bands from TV shows could be a new thing. That actually sounds like a non-starter though so perhaps we’re safe in assuming that it won’t happen.
Fans are always looking for ways to enjoy their favorite shows and it’s not unheard of that fictional aspects of a show will be extended past the boundaries of the program to gain actual representation in the real world, but a lot of times it still happens that it’s more of a fun reference to the show than anything. In other words don’t expect Mouse Rat to start going on tour anytime soon, or possibly produce another album. It wouldn’t be a surprise if things were taken further, especially if enough fans reacted in a positive manner towards the album and wanted to hear more. But unless that happens it’s likely that this will be the only album to be produced since Parks and Recreation is over and done with as of 2020, and if there’s a call for the show to come back then it’s going to have one hell of a time getting everyone back to the show since the careers of a few of the stars have really taken off and attempting to schedule them in would be more than a little difficult. Simply getting Chris Pratt to come back feels like it would be a monumental task since his career has been hitting high notes for a while now, and while coming back to the show might not be completely out of the question it’s likely that his schedule might not allow it.
Thinking of the others that were involved in this show it’s also likely that many of them might not want to come back or wouldn’t have the ability simply because they’re involved in something else. Reunion shows have been a talking point as of late but they’re not such a big deal that people are pushing for them left and right. Parks and Recreation was a great show that many people enjoyed, but while some people would love to see it come back, others aren’t quite as enthusiastic and enjoyed the time they had with the show. It feels easy to guess that, if asked, some people might even say that Mouse Rat wasn’t their favorite part of the show, since plenty of people have their favorite episodes and moments picked out, and the musical act that was part of the show isn’t necessarily the biggest attraction, even though a lot of people ended up liking the band and will undoubtedly want the album. The funny thing about shows such as this is that they’re not necessarily designed to hit the same spot for every person that watches, especially since everyone’s going to have their favorite characters, moments, episodes, etc. Parks and Recreation was a show that, like many others, catered to a wide group of people that had differing interests and could enjoy their own favorite aspect of the show. Some folks enjoyed every bit of it and would love to see more if a reunion or revival ever did come along. For now, it’s fair to say that some fans will want the Mouse Rat album just to get by.