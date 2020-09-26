Getting the chance to work on a show like Dancing with the Stars is a dream come true for most professional dancers. Now it’s a dream that Pasha Pashkov can say he’s lived. As one of the show’s newest dance pros, Pasha brings a vibrant and fun energy to the show that keeps viewers watching his every move. This season, he was paired with the infamous Carole Baskin who rose to pop culture stardom earlier this year when she was featured in the documentary Tiger King. Pasha doesn’t seem to be interested in getting caught up in the hype of his partner’s potentially shady past, though. He’s there to put on a good show, and fans love him for it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Pasha Pashkov.
1. He Went To Baruch College
New York City DWTS fans will be happy to know that Pasha has an interesting connection with the city. He attended college at Baruch University, however, what he majored in and whether or not he graduated is unknown. During his time in college, he was also working and training for dance.
2. He Wants To Be A Dad
Pasha is happily married to fellow DWTS pro Danielle Karagach. The couple met while Pasha was in college and dated for four years before getting married in 2014. Although they haven’t started a family yet, they’ve both shared that they are excited to have kids at some point.
3. He Spends A Lot Of Time Working Out
Many people may not consider dancing a sport, but in a lot of ways that’s exactly what it is. In order for Pasha to perform at the highest level, he has to keep his body in good shape. as a result, he is a very active person who spends a lot of time working out. In addition to hitting the gym, he also likes to do calisthenics.
4. He Sells Personalized Videos On Cameo
Since being on the show, Pasha has built up a large fan base and he loves getting the chance to connect with people. He currently sells personalized video shout outs on Cameo for $35. These videos can be a great gift for a special occasion for anyone who loves Pasha’s work.
5. He Played Several Sports Growing Up
Although Pasha started dancing at a young age, it wasn’t the only thing he was involved with when he was a kid. In addition to dancing, he also grew up swimming and playing and tennis. His interest in dance grew after one of his teachers suggested that he could really have a future in ballroom dancing.
6. He Moved To The United States After His Dad Won The Green Card Lottery
Pasha was born and raised in Russia, and the story of how he came to the United States is an interesting one. He told Dance Sport Info, “My Dad won a green card in the visa lottery, so we moved there as a family…I did not want to go because I did not know anything about dancing in America. In Russia, I had a partner and everything… But my parents said: don’t worry, we will find you a partner and everything will be fine.” Unfortunately though, Pasha and his family moved to an area of Ohio where there wasn’t any ballroom dancing. He eventually moved to New York City when he was a teenager where he was able to continue pursuing his passion.
7. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Becoming a professional dancer has given Pasha opportunities that extend beyond the dance world. Due to the large social media following he’s built, he’s also gotten the chance to become a brand ambassador. He is currently partnered with a teeth whitening company called Banana White Teeth.
8. He’s A Very Positive Person
Maintaining a positive attitude isn’t an easy thing to do, especially with all of the ugly things that go on in the world on a regular basis. However, Pasha works hard to be as positive as possible and he also likes sharing that positivity with other people. Whether through dancing or posting on social media, Pasha is always looking to put a smile on someone’s face.
9. He Prefers Partner Dances
Ballroom dancing is Pasha’s speciality. One of the things he loves most about it is the opportunity to dance with a partner. He loves the opportunity to collaborate with another dancer and he actually prefers dancing with someone else as opposed to having the spotlight all to himself.
10. He Likes To Travel
In addition to having lived in both Russia and the United States, Pasha has gotten to see lots of other areas of the world through his travels. Pasha and his wife enjoy traveling and they have gotten the opportunity to travel both domestically and internationally.