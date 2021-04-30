Patina Miller was born to be a performer. Her natural ability to keep viewers engaged is something that you don’t see often. Although she has spent the majority of her career on the stage, she has already proven that she has what it takes to do her thing on the big and small screens. Now, she’s gotten another major opportunity to show the world what she’s capable of. She will have a major role in the upcoming Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The show is a spin-off of the show Power and there’s a very good chance that her role will get her lots of well-deserved attention. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Patina Miller.
1. She’s A South Carolina Native
Patina was born and raised in South Carolina, and she has always been proud of her roots. It was in South Carolina where she fell in love with acting and came to the conclusion that it was what she wanted to do with her life. She eventually made the decision to relocate to New York City.
2. She Would Love To Play A Superhero
Patina has played a variety of roles over the year, but there’s one she really hopes to be able to play in the future. During an interview with Parade, Patina said, “I’ve been lucky to do an eclectic mix of things. But I was telling my agent when Marvel has a strong black female superhero, I’m ready. My body is already together. I’ve been training. I’m ready for a big, cool, action Marvel something.”
3. She Studied At Carnegie Mellon
There are lots of actors who believe that formal education isn’t necessary, but Patina feels otherwise. She studied acting at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and she believes that her time there has been instrumental in the success of her career. When talking about her experience in college she said, “It was there that I studied and really realized that I could make my dream a reality.”
4. She Was Almost Cast In The Movie Dreamgirls
No matter how talented an actor is, everybody has to deal with hearing the word no from time to time. Patina was one of three finalists for the role of Effie in the 2006 movie, Dreamgirls. The role ultimately went to Jennifer Hudson. While losing out on the role may have been heartbreaking at the time, Patina has never let anything keep her down.
5. She Loves To Stay Active
Maintaining a regular workout schedule can be very challenging, especially when things get busy. No matter how packed her schedule gets, though, Patina does her best to make sure that exercise is a part of her routine. She is a very active person and she is passionate about keeping herself in shape.
6. She Won A Tony Award
As mentioned earlier, Patina has spent most of her career on the stage. Not just on any stage, however. Patina made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Sister Delores in Sister Act. She was also in the 2013 revival of Pippen. Patina’s role in Pippen earned her a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.
7. She Loves Singing
When most people think of Patina, acting is probably the first thing that comes to mind, but she’s also a very talented singer. In fact, her first public performance was at a high school talent show where she sang “His Eye Is on The Sparrow” which was inspired by Lauryn Hill’s performance in Sister Act.
8. She’s A Wife And Mother
Patina’s career has taken a lot of her time and attention, but that hasn’t come at the expense of her personal life. She is happily married to David Mars and the couple has one child together. After her daughter was born, Patina made it a point to spend more time with her family and enjoy motherhood.
9. The Hunger Games Are Her Only Film Credits
If Patina’s face looks familiar to you, it may be because you’ve seen her somewhere before. Patina was in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2. At the moment, these are her only film credits. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she plans to return to the big screen in the future.
10. She’s Serious About Self Care
We all like to be there for the people we care about, but if we aren’t taking care of our selves we won’t be much help to anyone else. This is something that Patina completely understands, and as a result, she has made it a point to make self-care an important part of her life. She loves taking the time to do things she enjoys such as shopping and going to the spa.