10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pato Rodriguez

Everyone adores the story of a breakout star, and the story of Latin America’s Pato Rodriguez is exactly that. She’s a chef from the “Street Food: Latin America,” show, and she’s killing it in the reality television world. She’s been giving it her all throughout the course of her life, but she’s made it clear to everyone who knows her that food is her passion. She’s amazing in the kitchen, and her new fans are hungry to learn more about her. So, we have delved into her life to find out more about her to share with all of you.
1. She’s Got a Food Stand
She’s good with cheese, and her specialty is something called he stuffed cheesy tortilla. However, it’s one unlike anything you have ever seen before. Hers is a lot more complicated, a lot more exciting, and a lot more decadent than most. Her food stand is located in the Central Market in Buenos Aires, and it’s called “Las Chicas de las Tres”.
2. She Wakes Thinking of Food
When she wakes up in the morning, she’s already thinking of food. Not because she’s excited about eating all day long. Because she is excited about what she is going to make that day in her food stand. Her creativity is something unlike anything else, and that’s what makes her customers love her even more.
3. She’s a Big Fan of her Customers
She loves her customers, but she calls them something a little sweeter. She doesn’t just think of them being her customers or her clients, or even patrons of her food stand. She is a woman who considers the people who come to her for a meal her kids, and that’s something we think is adorable.
4. She Sacrificed to Save Her Family
Growing up, being a chef was not something that was a career goal for a little girl, but she loved to cook. Her family had a food stand of their own in the Market, which is why she is so familiar with it. When the food stand was on the verge of going out of business, she was in college. Things were not working out, and she decided to leave school and take over. She was able to save the family business, and now she’s the most revered chef.
5. She Dated a Woman
Another issue she had growing up is that she kept falling further and further away from her own family’s idea of what her life should look like. She fell in love, and her family was not happy. She hid it for some time, but they ultimately found out she was in love with a woman, and her name is Romi. Her family was very unhappy, but they’ve learned to be all right with their relationship, and now they run their food stand together.
6. She’s a Fan Favorite
She’s merely featured on one episode of the new Netflix show that finds the best food and brings it to television for the rest of us to enjoy, but she’s already a fan favorite. We understand that most of the people who have already seen her have decided that they are all in love with her. Her story is so sweet that everyone wants to champion it.
7. She Saved Her Family’s Food Stand Simply
When she was dropping out of college to save her family, it was very simple. She had to do what she had to do, so she decided to just go for the basics, but just better than the basics. She sold simple food like pizza, and it worked well for her. She did so good with it that she was able to keep the family business alive.
8. She Cultivated Her Own Style
As time went on and her family began to accept her life as she was living it, she and her partner were able to take the basics from the food stand and make them something special. They were able to cultivate something more special and more exciting, and it really did work out well for them.
9. She’s Not One to Stick to a Plan
What we think that we love the most about Pato is that she’s not one to find a path and just follow it. She’s willing to deviate and do what her heart tells her to do, and that’s what makes her so cool. She’s awesome, and we get why everyone is such a fan.
10. She Loves Her Family
We imagine this is why she kept her sexual orientation from her family for so long. She loves them, she wants them to be proud of her, and she wants them to be able to spend as much time in her life as possible. Hiding this was something she probably did because she was afraid to disappoint them or lose them. Thankfully, they all made it out okay in the end.