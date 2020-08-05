Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patoranking

When you see the word Patoranking, you might assume it’s some type of thing or way of doing something. It’s not. It’s a name. Patoranking is a singer and songwriter in the reggae genre, and we are certain you can tell it’s just a stage name. You’ve heard of him, though you might not know him as well as you know other artists. It makes us want to get to know him a bit more, and it makes us want to take a deep dive into his life, his history, and what he’s been up to in the world.

1. He’s from Nigeria

Patoranking is from Nigeria. To be precise, he hails from a place called Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town. However, his family is from Onicha, Ebonyi State. He went to school here, he learned here, and he learned to appreciate his love of music while growing up in this area.

2. He’s an Advocate for Education

After attending the Citizen Comprehensive College and the Jibril Martin Memorial Grammar School for his education, he developed a passion for ensuring that all children are given the chance to learn. He works closely with the ALU to create scholarships for poor African children who cannot afford a good education. He wants to see everyone go to school, learn, and have a good chance at life. We love this initiative.

3. His Real Name

Patoranking might be his stage name, but it is not the name his parents gave him at birth. His given name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie. We can see why he might use a stage name as most of us cannot pronounce his second and last names. Patrick, though, we get.

4. He’s Young

He’s just a 90s baby, and he only just celebrated his 30th birthday in 2020. His date of birth is May 27, 1990. He’s still so young, but he’s done so much with his career in his short life. He’s made it work for him, and we know he’s proud of how much he’s made happen in this time.

5. He Got His Start at Street Festivals

His love of music has always been strong, and he got his start in the world of performing by going to local street festivals and jams. He’d also go to carnivals, and he’d perform for people who were there. That’s when people began to recognize his music and all his talents and what he’d been working on in his life.

6. Is He Married?

Honestly, we don’t know. There are some conflicting reports and many rumors. It seems that he’s with a woman by the name of Leila, whom he has dated for many years. Some call her his girlfriend while others speculate that they once got married and are just keeping their marriage private and to themselves. For all we know, they aren’t even together anymore, but these are the rumors that are circulating.

7. He’s a Dad

Whether or not he is married to Leila, dating her, or not dating her, they do have a son together. Allegedly, they have a child. This rumor began in 2015 when some photos were posted online of them with a little boy, but it was later realized that this was merely his younger brother and not his own child. In 2017, however, he posted some photos of himself with his girlfriend, who was very obviously pregnant in the photos, and then more photos of them holding a baby. Of course, there are not captions and no press release was ever issued.

8. He’s Got Other Ventures, Too

In addition to being a singer and an artist, he’s also working as a brand ambassador. He works with a luxury jewelry brand, and it’s called Malivelihood. He’s got a few other endorsement and ambassador partnerships, too, and he’s been working hard to create a bigger name for himself.

9. His Net Worth

Many people want to know what Patoranking boasts as his net worth. It seems that he is currently rocking a net worth of approximately $1 million. That’s not bad for someone who began his career performing at street festivals in Nigeria.

10. He’s Private

One thing that is certain about Patoranking is that he keeps things close to the vest. He’s not big on announcing his personal business to the world. He does share photos of his life, but he doesn’t caption them with anything telling. He’s very private, and that’s a big deal for many people who live such a public life. We think it’s amazing he’s managed to keep his life so close to himself.


