10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick Cornett

If ever you’ve watched 90 Day Fiance, you know the premise of the show. Couples who live in different countries but want to be together in the United States have approximately 90 days to figure things out before they are set to get married. It’s the way the law works, and it often doesn’t work for the people on the show. Patrick Cornett is one man who was part of the show. He was in a relationship with a woman from France who ended up already having a boyfriend and an entire life of her own over there. It was a bit of a mess, but she wanted to be friends. He ended up getting on with his own life, and now he’s in the news all over again after a heroic effort running into a burning building to save the lives of his neighbors. Let’s find out as much as we can about this heroic man.
1. He’s an MMA Fighter
If you watched him on reality television, you already know he’s an MMA fighter. He works hard, he trains hard, and he does well for himself. His career is important to him. It’s not just his dream. It’s the way he cares and provides for his two children.
2. He Screamed to Wake Everyone Up
When his Las Vegas apartment complex caught fire in the middle of the night in March 2021, many of his neighbors woke up from their dead sleep because they heard him screaming that there was a fire. He spent the time running around outside the complex, climbing up a tree, and yelling as loudly as he could for everyone to wake up, get out, and leave their belongings behind. He told the press afterward that nothing is important other than saving the lives of his neighbors. Their items can be replaced.
3. He’s From Kentucky
Cornett was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky. He grew up with a great appreciation for so many things, including a love of music and the MMA. He also works as a DJ and producer. He was born on July 27, 1991.
4. He’s Been Trying to Reconnect with His Lost Love
When he and his lady love did not work out because of her boyfriend and all that it entailed for them, they didn’t speak for two years. It was a lot of drama. He had a little girl, he was living and working in Miami, and her actions did not please his mother. However, she’s since become single, fixed things with his mom, and they’ve been communicating through quarantine. He’s hopeful that once things calm down with the pandemic, he can have her come to Vegas and they can try again. We have a feeling fans are not okay with this.
5. He’s Gone On Tour
As a man pursuing his dreams of becoming a DJ, it’s important that the world knows his history as a musician. He was once on tour with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang, which is a huge deal. To get to tour with superstar musicians like that is something amazing for his musical resume.
6. He’s a Father of Two
Patrick Cornett is a man with two kids. He has a daughter whose name is Italy. He also has a son, Patrick Jr. He welcomed his son in 2019 with his ex-girlfriend. Essentially, this means he only had one child when he was in a long-distance affair with his French Friend. Now he has two and he’s going to try and make things work.
7. He’s Got an Impressive Following
Patrick Cornett is a man with an impressive social media platform. It’s good for his career. He has a staggering 58k followers on Instagram alone, which is good for business. He does not post regularly, but he posts enough that his fans are always excited to see what he has to say.
8. He’s a Hero
You can say anything you want about Cornett and his decision to date a woman who did him wrong from the start, but this is a man who climbed a tree and went into a burning building because a little girl came out of her apartment to tell him that her mom and brother were stuck inside. He got her safely out of the building and ran inside to get her family. He was able to bring them out safely with the help of firefighters and his own quick action. He is a hero who helped a little girl keep her family, and they will never forget his selflessness.
9. He’s Thankful
No one learns a good lesson the easy way, do they? He learned the very hard way that all the stuff in the world means absolutely nothing when you are faced with the moment you might lose your family. He almost lost his own in a terrible fire. He lost all his worldwide possessions, but he has his family and there is nothing more important to him in the world than them.
10. He’s A Private Man
It might not seem like it what with being on reality television and all, but he keeps a lot to himself. He shares enough of his life that it’s worthwhile for his followers online, but he’s relatively private about his kids and himself. He doesn’t share too much of their personal life, and that is never a bad thing – especially where kids are involved.