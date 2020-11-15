Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick John Flueger

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick John Flueger

37 seconds ago

For the last six years, Patrick John Flueger has been better-known to viewers as Adam Ruzek, the character he plays on the hit series, Chicago P.D. When the series started, many viewers may not have been familiar with Patrick or his work, but now he’s someone that people can’t get enough of. Through the role, fans have gotten to see Patrick and his character grow. His ability to tap into a wide range of emotions has shown just how versatile he is as an actor.  With a new season of the show underway, everyone is excited to see what’s next for officer Ruzek’s story. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Patrick John Flueger.

1. He’s A Minnesota Native

In real life, Patrick may not be from the Chicago area, but he’s a midwesterner none the less. He was born and raised in Minnesota and that’s also where he got his start as an actor. As you can probably guess, however, Minnesota isn’t the best place to pursue a career in acting to he eventually relocated to California.

2. He Got Into Acting As A Kid

Patrick had a lot of energy when he was a kid, and his mother was looking for something constructive for him to do with it. She decided to put him into acting classes and he quickly fell in love. During an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Patrick said that his community was very supportive of the arts which made it easy for him to enjoy what he was doing.

3. He’s A Musician

Patrick has been heavily focused on acting for the last several years, but he’s also a musician. He sings and plays the guitar and was the lead singer for a band called Sleeper 7. We weren’t able to track down any of the band’s music and as far as we can tell they are no longer an active group.

4. He Made His On Screen Debut In The Princess Diaries

There aren’t many people who can say their very first on screen role was in a popular Disney movie, but Patrick John Flueger can. His on screen debut was in the 2001 film, The Princess Diaries. When he was cast for the role, he had no idea that he would be working with big stars such as Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore.

5. He Auditioned For The Role Of Captain America

Captain America is one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel Comic Universe, and Patrick almost got the chance to be him. He screen tested for the role in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger but it eventually ended up going to Chris Evans.

6. He Loves To Travel

Patrick is the kind of guy who loves to live his life to the fullest and traveling is one of his favorite ways to do that. He has gotten to do a lot of traveling over the years and he’s gotten to visit some pretty cool places. Some of the countries he’s been to include Germany, Switzerland, and Vietnam.

7. He’s In A Relationship

Patrick’s good looks have probably resulted him being on a lot of people’s celebrity crush list, but what many people don’t know is that he’s off the market. He is in a relationship with actress Reem Amara. The two got the chance to work together when Amara appeared as an ICU nurse in an episode of Chicago P.D. 

8. He’s A Superstore Fan

There are lots of actors who don’t enjoy watching TV during their time off, because it reminds them of work. However, Patrick isn’t one of them. He’s a big fan of the NBC comedy, Superstore which stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. He is also a fan of the Disney series The Mandalorian.

9. The Movie Braveheart Inspired Him

Almost every actor can remember the movie, show, or actor that really made them feel inspired to take acting seriously. For Patrick, that movie was the 1995 film, Braveheart. He is a huge fan of the movie and told AfterBuzz TV that he once watched it six times in one day. He said that he was intrigued by all the layers of the film and knew he wanted to be a part of something like that one day.

10. He’s Good Friends With LaRoyce Hawkins In Real Life

No matter where you work, it’s always great when you can form a genuine bond with a colleague that extends beyond the job. Patrick has found that in his Chicago P.D. co-star, LaRoyce Hawkins. During an interview with Out Of One Chicago, Patrick referred to LaRoyce as one of his “best mates”.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Lego Masters
Five Suggestions for an Improved LEGO Masters Season 2
Whatever Happened to Joe Giudice After His Prison Term?
Netflix is Officially Testing Out a Live Channel Feature
The Mandalorian Season 2 Keeps Getting Better
The Five Best Movies Based on the Works of Mark Twain
Five Actors Who Should Replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Millie Bobbie Brown Will Star in and Executive Produce Netflix Movie “Damsel”
Disney Shares Trailer for New Adaptation of “Black Beauty”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick John Flueger
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deeyah Khan
This Historic Final Fantasy Chocobo Cosplay Has to Be Mentioned
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Erika Costell
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Six Characters That Should Be Considered For Mortal Kombat 11 Pack 3
When Grand Theft Auto Becomes Rated E! For Everyone
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend