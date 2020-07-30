If you grew up during the 90s, you probably have fond memories of Patrick Renna from his role in the 1993 movie, The Sandlot. Now considered a classic, the movie was Renna’s film debut. Two years later, he had a main role in another popular 90s film, The Big Green. However, after a few other appearances many assumed that Renna walked away from the spotlight. That isn’t true though, he has continued to act throughout the years and had recurring roles in shows like The X-Files and Boston Legal. Although he is also working on other ventures now, Patrick’s love for the camera hasn’t gone anywhere. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Patrick Renna.
1. He’s A Husband And A Father
Patrick has been happily married to Jasmin Renna since 2006. The couple recently welcomed their second child, Liam, in June. When his oldest son, Flynn, was born in 2017, Patrick took a bit of a break from acting so that he could be available to spend more time with his son.
2. He’s A YouTuber
Patrick is still actively taking on TV and film roles, but he’s also working on his own projects. He has a YouTube channel called You’re Killing Me with Patrick Renna where he releases a wide variety of content including vlogs, interviews, and things related to The Sandlot.
3. He’s Still Friends With His Sandlot Cast Mates
Although it’s hard to believe, it’s been more than 27 years since The Sandlot was released. Although the film was made within a short period of time, Patrick and the rest of the cast members formed a really tight bond that he considered a brotherhood. They may not get to see each other often, but they try to keep in touch as much as they can. They recently got together for a virtual reunion on Patrick’s YouTube channel.
4. He’s Thankful To Have Avoided The ‘Child Star Curse’
Many people who achieve fame and success during childhood often struggle to transition into adulthood. Fortunately, Patrick was able to avoid becoming a cautionary tale, and he says he has his parents to thank for them. He told Fox News, ” I came from a great family who gave me a solid foundation. I didn’t switch schools when I started acting and I kept the same friends. I remember I tried for a semester to go to a different school and that didn’t go over so well. My parents gave me as normal of a childhood as possible, so any kind of celebrity never got to my head.”
5. He’s From Boston
Patrick Renna is originally from Boston. However, when he decided that he wanted to get serious about acting, he and his family relocated to Los Angeles. Although the move was a little risky, it proved to be the right decision. When Patrick was just 14-years-old, he was cast in The Sandlot.
6. He’s A Big Sports Fan
Not only was Patrick Renna one of the stars in a sports movie, he’s also a big sports fan in real life. While most people find themselves fanning out over actors, Renna says it’s athletes that he’s always been the most excited to meet. In an interview with Brief Take, he said, “I don’t get as excited to see other actors because it’s what I do, so I’ve seen behind the scenes and I know how it all works. If I met Tom Brady, I mean forget about it. That would be it! Serena Williams would be amazing to meet too. I’m a huge tennis fan.”
7. He Loves The Goonies
Everyone has at least one movie that reminds them of their childhood. For countless people, that movie is The Sandlot. However, for Patrick Renna, that movie is the 1985 classic, The Goonies. Not only is he a huge fan of the film, but it’s actually one of the things that initially got him interested in acting.
8. He Was The Last Person Cast For The Sandlot
Many actors have described the audition process as grueling, and even as a teenager, Patrick realized how heavy the competition was when auditioning for The Sandlot. There’s no doubt that no one on this earth could have done a better job playing Ham Porter than Patrick Renna. Ironically though, he was the last person cast for the film.
9. He Appreciates The Attention He Gets From The Sandlot
Nearly 30 years after the film was released, Patrick Renna is still getting attention for his portrayal of Ham. Some actors get frustrated when they are constantly recognized for the same role, but Patrick doesn’t mind at all. He’s grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic film.
10. He Produced A Film
Acting is Patrick’s first love, but he’s also gotten involved with other elements of the entertainment industry. In 2015, he earned a production credit for the comedy film, Bad Roomies. He hasn’t said whether or not he plans to do more work behind the camera, but it could be a great way for him to expand his resume.