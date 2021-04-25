If we had to use one word to describe Patti Harrison, it would be hilarious. The talented comedian has been shaking things up since entering the scene a little more than five years ago. In addition to having a successful stand-up career, Patti has also made her way into the TV world. She is probably best known for her role in shows like Shrill and Search Party. Although her journey has had more than its fair share of twists and turns, Patti has never been one to let anything stand in her way. Patti’s undeniable talent and unique sense of style are good indicators that she’s probably going to have a very long and successful career. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Patti Harrison.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Patti was born and raised in a small town in Ohio called Orient and she comes from humble beginnings. Her mother is Vietnamese and her father was a white-American. Patti’s parents met when her father was in the army. Sadly, her dad passed away from a heart attack when she was just 6-years-old.
2. She’s An Artist
Comedy is the first thing that people tend to think of when Patti comes to mind, but making people laugh isn’t her only contribution to the world. Patti is also a very talented artist who started drawing when she was young and was even placed in a program for gifted artists. She often posts her work on social media and sells her drawings.
3. She Went To Ohio University
Patti decided to stay in her home state for college. During an interview with Document Journal, she said, “I went to Ohio University, and I guess the lore about Ohio University is that the same people who designed Harvard also did our school or some shit. So people were like, ‘Oh, actually it looks really close to Harvard.’ It’s a pretty school, but it’s in the rural hills of Athens County, Ohio.” It was in college where Patti first discovered her love for comedy when she became involved with a comedy club on campus.
4. She Sometimes Lies About What She Does For Work
Typically when people lie about what they do for work, it’s because they feel like people will judge them based on their job. For Patti, however, lying about her job seems to be something she just likes to do. She told The Creative Independent, “A lot of times in LA when I lie about what I do, I say that I’m a copywriter for an advertising brand that does a lot of stuff for cosmetics, specifically soaps and moisturizers and make-up.” Soon enough though, she might just be too famous to get away with that.
5. Having Things To Look Forward To Makes Her Happy
Success and happiness are two things that people tend to have their own definitions for. While there are lots of people who measure both of those things by how much money they have, Patti sees things a little differently. For Patti, being successful and happy is more about doing things you genuinely love and having more great things to look forward to.
6. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
As a woman of color and a member of the LGBTQ community, Patti knows what it’s like to be marginalized. As a result, she has used her platform to raise awareness to causes that impact the communities she’s a part of. She is a very strong supporter of the fight to end racism and she is also an advocate for LGBTQ rights.
7. She Writes For Big Mouth
Even though she’s still relatively early in her career, Patti has already proven to be a woman of many talents. On top of acting and doing stand-up, she is also a talented comedy writer. In 2020, she joined the writing team for the animated series Big Mouth.
8. She Has A Somewhat Unhealthy Relationship With Her Phone
Most people would admit that they spend more time on their phones than they probably should, and Patti is definitely among that group. While talking to The Creative Independent she said, “I’m more anxious and nervous and depressed than I have been in a while. And oh, it’s because I’m on my phone all the time.”
9. She Has ADD
There are millions of people in the United States alone who have been diagnosed with ADD. People’s experiences with the disorder can vary, but in general, it results in people finding it difficult to concentrate. This is something that Patti is no stranger to experiencing. Patti told Interview Magazine that she suffers from ADD but does not take any medication for it.
10. She Struggles With Anxiety
People who have seen (or heard) Patti’s work would probably agree that she always comes off as confident and collected. In reality, however, she has dealt with anxiety and it’s something she continues to struggle with. As you can imagine, being in the spotlight tends to heighten anxiousness, but Patti is working on it.