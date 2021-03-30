Having a close relationship with someone in the public eye generally means that some of the spotlight will eventually reach you as well. Paul Bernon has been learning this first-hand thanks to his relationship with former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel. The couple has been getting a lot of attention thanks to the announcement of their engagement, and lots of people are excited to learn more about Bethenny’s new boo. Little do most people know, however, Paul’s relationship with Bethenny isn’t his only connection to the entertainment industry. He’s actually been around for a lot longer than many people realize. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Bernon.
1. He Studied At Boston University
Education is something that has always been important to Paul. He attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in film and television in 2000. He then went on to attend graduate school at New York University where he earned a master’s degree in real estate.
2. He Is Not Afraid To Share His Political Views
Although Paul doesn’t appear to have any history of running for political office, the political world has always intrigued him and he has been very involved over the years. Paul is a strong supporter of the democratic party. He has been a member of the National Finance Committee at the Democratic National Committee for several years.
3. He Is A Film Producer
Paul may not be a reality TV star, but he’s definitely no stranger to cameras. He has been producing films for over a decade and he is a co-founder and partner at Burn Later Productions. According to Paul’s LinkedIn, “Burn Later Productions is an independent film finance and production company founded in 2012 that specializes in character driven relationship comedies.”
4. He’s An Award Winner
Everybody likes to be recognized for their hard work, and for people in the entertainment industry that recognition typically comes in the form of an award. In 2014, Paul earned a prestigious Peabody Award for his documentary film Best Kept Secret. The film followed a special education teacher who worked to help integrate her students into the ‘real world’ as they approached graduation.
5. He Was Been Married Before
Paul and Bethenney’s trip down the aisle won’t be the first time he ties the knot. He was previously married to a woman named Ashley and the couple divorced in 2017. Paul has two children from his previous marriage. Although there isn’t much information about his family, it does appear that his children have spent time with Bethenny.
6. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Being a reality star and being popular on social media typically go hand in hand. Needless to say, Bethenny has a huge social media following and she spends a lot of time on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Paul, however, doesn’t seem to be as interested in the world of social media. Although he has accounts on Twitter and Instagram, he doesn’t post very often.
7. He Likes To Volunteer
In addition to working hard in his business ventures, Paul also works to help make the world a better place. Paul enjoys giving back to the community in various ways. He has done a good amount of volunteer work over the years with organizations such as EMILY’s List and the Boston Children’s Hospital.
8. He Works In Real Estate
Paul has spent the majority of his career working in the film industry, but these days he’s trying something different. Since 2020, he has been a managing partner at PMB Ventures which is a real estate firm. Unfortunately, however, we weren’t able to find much information on the company.
9. He Has A Great Relationship With Bethenny’s Daughter
Building a blended family can be very challenging, especially when young children are involved. As a mother, it was very important to Bethenny that Paul and her daughter, Bryn, get along. Fortunately, the two seem to have build a solid relationship. According to CNN Bethenny said, “Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people.”
10. He Is A Private Person
Thanks to reality TV, Bethenny has invited the world into some of the most personal moments of her life. Paul, however, doesn’t seem to have any interest in doing that. From what we can tell so far, he’s a very private person. Outside of his relationship with Bethenny, there isn’t a lot of information about his personal life floating around the internet. In reality though, we’ll probably get to know more about him as his relationship with Bethenny continues.