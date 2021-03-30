Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon

3 mins ago

Having a close relationship with someone in the public eye generally means that some of the spotlight will eventually reach you as well. Paul Bernon has been learning this first-hand thanks to his relationship with former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel. The couple has been getting a lot of attention thanks to the announcement of their engagement, and lots of people are excited to learn more about Bethenny’s new boo. Little do most people know, however, Paul’s relationship with Bethenny isn’t his only connection to the entertainment industry. He’s actually been around for a lot longer than many people realize. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Bernon.

1. He Studied At Boston University

Education is something that has always been important to Paul. He attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in film and television in 2000. He then went on to attend graduate school at New York University where he earned a master’s degree in real estate.

2. He Is Not Afraid To Share His Political Views

Although Paul doesn’t appear to have any history of running for political office, the political world has always intrigued him and he has been very involved over the years. Paul is a strong supporter of the democratic party. He has been a member of the National Finance Committee at the Democratic National Committee for several years.

3. He Is A Film Producer

Paul may not be a reality TV star, but he’s definitely no stranger to cameras. He has been producing films for over a decade and he is a co-founder and partner at Burn Later Productions. According to Paul’s LinkedIn, “Burn Later Productions is an independent film finance and production company founded in 2012 that specializes in character driven relationship comedies.”

4. He’s An Award Winner

Everybody likes to be recognized for their hard work, and for people in the entertainment industry that recognition typically comes in the form of an award. In 2014, Paul earned a prestigious Peabody Award for his documentary film Best Kept Secret. The film followed a special education teacher who worked to help integrate her students into the ‘real world’ as they approached graduation.

5. He Was Been Married Before

Paul and Bethenney’s trip down the aisle won’t be the first time he ties the knot. He was previously married to a woman named Ashley and the couple divorced in 2017. Paul has two children from his previous marriage. Although there isn’t much information about his family, it does appear that his children have spent time with Bethenny.

6. He Is Not Really Into Social Media

Being a reality star and being popular on social media typically go hand in hand. Needless to say, Bethenny has a huge social media following and she spends a lot of time on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Paul, however, doesn’t seem to be as interested in the world of social media. Although he has accounts on Twitter and Instagram, he doesn’t post very often.

7. He Likes To Volunteer

In addition to working hard in his business ventures, Paul also works to help make the world a better place. Paul enjoys giving back to the community in various ways. He has done a good amount of volunteer work over the years with organizations such as EMILY’s List and the Boston Children’s Hospital.

8. He Works In Real Estate

Paul has spent the majority of his career working in the film industry, but these days he’s trying something different. Since 2020, he has been a managing partner at PMB Ventures which is a real estate firm. Unfortunately, however, we weren’t able to find much information on the company.

9. He Has A Great Relationship With Bethenny’s Daughter

Building a blended family can be very challenging, especially when young children are involved. As a mother, it was very important to Bethenny that Paul and her daughter, Bryn, get along. Fortunately, the two seem to have build a solid relationship. According to CNN Bethenny said, “Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people.”

10. He Is A Private Person

Thanks to reality TV, Bethenny has invited the world into some of the most personal moments of her life. Paul, however, doesn’t seem to have any interest in doing that. From what we can tell so far, he’s a very private person. Outside of his relationship with Bethenny, there isn’t a lot of information about his personal life floating around the internet. In reality though, we’ll probably get to know more about him as his relationship with Bethenny continues.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Why We’ll Be Watching New Amazon Prime Series “Them”
Why the Gardener at Starfleet Academy was So important in Star Trek
Why We Will Be Watching ‘The Last Shift’ on Starz
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Star-Spangled Man Recap
Five Awesome Pranks Actors Played on Each Other on Movie Sets
There’s a Hidden Connection Between Starship Troopers And Total Recall
Why Does Yoda Use a Walking Stick in Star Wars?
The Actors That Could Have Starred in the Movie Rocky
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Avidan
The Touching Moment The Undertaker Told Kane He Was in the WWE Hall of Fame
Whatever Happened to Juliet Tablak?
Invincible
Amazon’s Original ‘Invincible’ Premiere is….Intense
Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s Suicide Squad Looks Like it’s to Die For
Brzrkr
Keanu Reeves Makes His Comic Debut with BRZRKR
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
Crunchyroll Anime Spring 2021 Lineup Revealed
My Hero Academia
Is My Hero Academia Really Ending For Good?
TokyoTreat
TokyoTreat Brings Anime Lovers Japanese Candy (April Box Review)
best anime fights
Crunchyroll’s Best Anime Fights of the Season
Pimax VR
A Bit of History Behind Pimax VR
Anker Charging dock Oculus Quest 2
How Good is the Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2?
Monster HDMI cable
Monster Gaming HDMI Cable, Should You Buy?
Amazon Luna games
Every Game Currently Available on Amazon Luna