Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon

1 min ago

Paul Bernon is a talented filmmaker whose 2013 documentary Best Kept Secret won the Peabody Award the following year. However, what he’s best-known for is his relationship with entrepreneur and former RHONY star, Bethenny Frankley. Bernon has been in the spotlight since the couple made their relationship public, and many of Bethenny’s fans feel that Paul is a great match for her. But like most people who date people in the public eye, there is a lot more to Paul than just his relationship status. Aside from his work on Best Kept Secret, Paul has also done a lot of other really cool things. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Bernon.

1. He Used To Work In Real Estate

These days Paul has established himself in the film industry, but he actually got his start working in real estate. By the time he was 24-years-old, he had purchased his first shopping center. He went on to become a managing partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC.

2. He Splits Time Between Both Coasts

Why pick one dream home when you can have two? Paul has been fortunate to have a lifestyle that has afforded him the opportunity to live on both the west and coast. He currently splits his time between Boston and Los Angeles. He also spent a lot of time in New York City at the beginning of his and Bethenny’s relationship. Frankel has since purchased a home in Boston.

3. He Started A Production Company

Paul is the kind of guy who has always been about his business. He is one of the co-founders of Burn Later Productions. According to the company’s bio, Burn Later Productions, has “grossed over $100,000,000 worldwide and premiered at festivals such as Sundance, South by Southwest, Toronto, Tribeca, and London.”

4. He’s A Boston University Alum

Education is something that has always been important to Paul and he has the degrees to prove it. He attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in film studies. He then went on to attend New York University for graduate school where he earned a master’s degree in real estate.

5. He’s Active In Politics

2020 has been one of the most politically tense years we’ve seen in a lot time. As a result, some people have been afraid to express their true views while others have become more vocal than ever. Paul has always been a proud supporter of the democratic party and he is a member of the National Finance Committee at the Democratic National Committee.

6. He Was An Early Investor In Cameo

Film isn’t the only thing Paul has dedicated his time and money too. He is also an investor who has been an angel investor for several companies. Most notably, he invested in Cameo. This platform allows celebrities/influencers to record and sell personalized video shoutouts to their fans. Bethenny Frankel has an account on Cameo where she charges $299 for a video shoutout.

7. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media

When people heard that Bethenny and Paul were an item, one of the first things they probably did was try to pry into his social media. Although he has a decent sized following, he isn’t a very active user. Paul has only posted 26 times in the last seven years. He hasn’t posted on Instagram since June 2, 2020 when he participated in Blackout Tuesday, a virtual movement to show solidarity with the fight to end racism.

8. He’s A Father

Paul seems like the kind of person who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but we do know that he has been married before and has children with his ex-wife. He and his ex, Ashley Bernon, ended their marriage in the fall of 2017. Ashley works as the marketing director for a law firm in Massachusetts. Paul hasn’t shared any photos of his children on social media.

9. He’s A Grateful Dead Fan

You can usually tell a lot about a person by their taste in music. With that being said, Grateful Dead fans will be happy to know that Paul is a serious dead head. For those who aren’t familiar with Grateful Dead’s music, the band is responsible for hits like “Super Magnolia” and “Touch of Grey”.

10. He’s Worked With Netflix

Over the course of his career in the film industry, Paul has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. He’s also been able to work with some of the biggest companies. Dude, the 2018 film he executive produced, was released exclusively on Netflix.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Video Explores 10 Times Fans Saved Shows from Being Cancelled
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A Wilderness of Error
Game of Thrones Prequel Trailer “House of the Dragon” Looks Awesome
Let’s Talk About Carole Baskin Getting Booted from DWTS
Lawyer Breaks Down The Laws Indiana Jones Has Broken on His Adventures
Five Things We’d Like to See From The Lion King Sequel
Five of the Most Misunderstood Movies of All-Time
Howie Mandel Says Making “Little Monsters” Was a Nightmare
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paul Bernon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Abby Phillip
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cody Gifford
Appreciating the Amazing Work of Kevin Yagher
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Transforms Living Room Into A Mario Kart Level
This is The Battery-Free Gameboy That Can Run Forever