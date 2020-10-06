Paul Bernon is a talented filmmaker whose 2013 documentary Best Kept Secret won the Peabody Award the following year. However, what he’s best-known for is his relationship with entrepreneur and former RHONY star, Bethenny Frankley. Bernon has been in the spotlight since the couple made their relationship public, and many of Bethenny’s fans feel that Paul is a great match for her. But like most people who date people in the public eye, there is a lot more to Paul than just his relationship status. Aside from his work on Best Kept Secret, Paul has also done a lot of other really cool things. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Bernon.
1. He Used To Work In Real Estate
These days Paul has established himself in the film industry, but he actually got his start working in real estate. By the time he was 24-years-old, he had purchased his first shopping center. He went on to become a managing partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC.
2. He Splits Time Between Both Coasts
Why pick one dream home when you can have two? Paul has been fortunate to have a lifestyle that has afforded him the opportunity to live on both the west and coast. He currently splits his time between Boston and Los Angeles. He also spent a lot of time in New York City at the beginning of his and Bethenny’s relationship. Frankel has since purchased a home in Boston.
3. He Started A Production Company
Paul is the kind of guy who has always been about his business. He is one of the co-founders of Burn Later Productions. According to the company’s bio, Burn Later Productions, has “grossed over $100,000,000 worldwide and premiered at festivals such as Sundance, South by Southwest, Toronto, Tribeca, and London.”
4. He’s A Boston University Alum
Education is something that has always been important to Paul and he has the degrees to prove it. He attended Boston University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in film studies. He then went on to attend New York University for graduate school where he earned a master’s degree in real estate.
5. He’s Active In Politics
2020 has been one of the most politically tense years we’ve seen in a lot time. As a result, some people have been afraid to express their true views while others have become more vocal than ever. Paul has always been a proud supporter of the democratic party and he is a member of the National Finance Committee at the Democratic National Committee.
6. He Was An Early Investor In Cameo
Film isn’t the only thing Paul has dedicated his time and money too. He is also an investor who has been an angel investor for several companies. Most notably, he invested in Cameo. This platform allows celebrities/influencers to record and sell personalized video shoutouts to their fans. Bethenny Frankel has an account on Cameo where she charges $299 for a video shoutout.
7. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
When people heard that Bethenny and Paul were an item, one of the first things they probably did was try to pry into his social media. Although he has a decent sized following, he isn’t a very active user. Paul has only posted 26 times in the last seven years. He hasn’t posted on Instagram since June 2, 2020 when he participated in Blackout Tuesday, a virtual movement to show solidarity with the fight to end racism.
8. He’s A Father
Paul seems like the kind of person who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but we do know that he has been married before and has children with his ex-wife. He and his ex, Ashley Bernon, ended their marriage in the fall of 2017. Ashley works as the marketing director for a law firm in Massachusetts. Paul hasn’t shared any photos of his children on social media.
9. He’s A Grateful Dead Fan
You can usually tell a lot about a person by their taste in music. With that being said, Grateful Dead fans will be happy to know that Paul is a serious dead head. For those who aren’t familiar with Grateful Dead’s music, the band is responsible for hits like “Super Magnolia” and “Touch of Grey”.
10. He’s Worked With Netflix
Over the course of his career in the film industry, Paul has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. He’s also been able to work with some of the biggest companies. Dude, the 2018 film he executive produced, was released exclusively on Netflix.