Paul Greene was already in his early 30s when he made his first on-screen appearance, but over the years he has definitely made up for lost time. Since 2006, he has worked hard to build up a solid resume and he now has over 30 on-screen credits. From the big screen to the small screen, he has done a little bit of everything. In more recent years, he has become best known for his role as Dr. Carson Shepherd in the TV series When Calls the Heart. No matter what kind of character he’s playing, Paul Greene brings something special to every role, and he has earned the respect of countless people in the process. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Greene.
1. He Grew Up On A Farm
When Paul was younger, a career in the spotlight probably seemed completely out of reach to him. He was born and raised in Canada where he grew up on a farm. Although farm life wasn’t glamorous, it taught Paul many skills that have proven to be valuable throughout his life.
2. He Started His Career As A Model
There’s no way to deny the fact that the camera absolutely loves Paul. Even before he got into acting, he was getting a lot of attention for his work as a model. When he was 18-years-old, he was discovered by well-known modeling agent, Kelly Streit. During his modeling career, he got the chance to work with several popular brands including Armani and J. Crew.
3. He Is A Musician
Acting may be how Paul is making his living these days, but it’s not the only form of artistic expression that he’s good at. He is also a very talented musician. In addition to singing, he also plays several instruments including the drums, the piano, and the guitar. At this point, it doesn’t appear that Paul has released any music although he does perform relatively often.
4. He Has Lived In Several Countries
During his lifetime, Paul has gotten the chance to call many places home. In addition to Canada, he has lived in quite a few other countries including France, Japan, Italy, and the United States. On top of that, he has also traveled extensively to places all over the world.
5. He Is A Pilot
Paul is a multi-talented individual and he has lots of hobbies and interests. Several sources have reported that he has a pilot’s license and that he enjoys flying planes in his free time. Sources have also reported that Paul’s father was a pilot, however, this information appears to be inaccurate. There’s no information on how long he’s had the license.
6. He Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Paul has proven time and time again that he knows exactly what to do every time he steps in front of the camera, and he’s also been proving that he knows what to do when he’s behind one as well. He currently has one directing credit for a movie called A Dialouge with Pandora. There’s a chance he’ll do even more directing work in the future.
7. He Loves Sports
Remember when I said that Paul was multi-talented? That definitely wasn’t an exaggeration. On top of all of the other things he’s good at, Paul is also a great athlete. In fact, he went to college on a volleyball scholarship. His days playing competitively may be over, but Paul still loves to stay active and he enjoys playing a variety of sports in his free time.
8. He Has A Podcast
Paul is the creator and host of a weekly podcast called The Grass is Greener with Paul Greene. According to the show’s description, “I will be bringing you all kinds of goodies for Inspiration, to nudge you past your comfort zone, to share new ways of thinking and some really powerful tools to have your life be something that you really enjoy.”
9. He Has A YouTube
Paul has a YouTube channel where he posts a wide range of videos including interviews, performances, and inspirational content. His channel has a little over 8,900 subscribers. What’s even more impressive, however, is the fact that his channel has gotten more than 1.3 million views.
10. He’s Passionate About ALS Research
Paul’s father passed away from ALS in 2014. After his father’s diagnosis, Paul became very committed to learning as much as he could about the disease and he has also become devoted to helping find a cure. Over the years, he helped raise money for ALS research and other things that benefit the disease.