10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paul Staehle

To put it in a nutshell, ’90-Day Fiance’ is a reality show which airs on TLC, and it chronicles the journey of an engaged couple over a 90-day period, and the trials and tribulations they must face together before they wed. They must know at the end of the 90-days whether or not they should marry by how things went over the previous three months. The show has run successfully for six season, and is still popular with reality TV enthusiasts.
Paul Staehle is a thirty-six year old man who, along with now-wife Karine Martins Staehle, was featured during a season of ’90 Day Fiance’, and have much experience riding the ‘live and in your face relationship’ roller coaster. Paul and his wife first came before the public eye on the show back in Season 1. He and Karine initially had a language barrier to overcome because she is Brazilian, but they managed to break through this issue (and others) and fall in love, eventually marrying. Today, the couple and their life together is still dinner table conversation (not to mention at the water coolers at work). Yes, they are still married; sure, there are abundant rumors that she ran off and left Paul with their child, Pierre, but they spent Christmas together this last week, so we all really have no idea what is going on in the lives of any of these people, apart from what producers and directors choose for us to know.
With that said and out of the way, Paul has become something of a celebrity due to the show. If you watch it at all you are likely wondering how much of the information from the rumor mill really IS true, and how much of it is horse pucky. Well, since we have made Paul the topic of our current ’10 Things’ list, we might just be able to get around to clearing up one or two things. Mostly, however, the list below is for the sole purpose of assisting us in getting to know Mr. Staehle better. Whether you are an avid reality viewer or are simply caught in the continual crossfires of such, you may find the info we have compiled to be useful, if not as compelling as a train wreck.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Staehle
1. Birth, Personal History, and Career Facts
Paul was born Paul Jason Staehle in April 2nd of 1983 (though reports conflict as to the exact birthdate) in Louisville, Kentucky. Names and information on his parents or potential siblings isn’t given. Prior to appearing on ’90 Day Fiance’ Paul worked in Information Technologies. It has been reported that Paul was convicted of felony arson in 2014, but the charge has not damaged his IT career, nor did it effect his ability to qualify for, and appear on, the TLC reality show. Court records say that the arson was connected to a charge of him attempting to burn personal belongings in an ‘effort to defraud the insurer.’ The crime was actually carried out in 2007. He was given probation at sentencing, which will be complete in 2020.
2. Other Arrests on Record
According to Paul, he went through something of a rough patch as a result of a break up that took a toll on him. In 2013 Paul was arrested by police in Taylorsville, Kentucky for charges stemming from violation of a protective order which was handed down against him as a result of said breakup. The official charge at the time was ‘Violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/ Domestic Violence Order. Some of you may recall that Paul commented about the charge while on ’90 Day Fiance’, insinuating that it had gotten him into serious trouble, but he hadn’t spoken to Karine about it up to that time.
3. How Did Paul Meet Karine?
Paul, 36, met wife Karine, 23, online. It seems that he had trouble building relationships with local women, so in an effort to start with ‘a clean slate’, so to speak, he took to finding a potential mate on international sites for dating. He ended up taking a trip to the Amazon in Brazil, which is where Karine and her family lived. They only dated until the show, and it was on the air that they actually became engaged.
4. Relationship Problems
Both on the air, and off, Paul and Karine have experienced many ups and downs, as well as other problems stemming suspicions and rumors and such. First of all, Karine had two miscarriages before the couple finally had their son, Pierre. Anyone who has been through this experience can tell you that it can be hard on a relationship. During the filming of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’, a spinoff that follows up on the couple, many of their issues were discussed, however things seemed to just get worse when taping was complete. While they are still together they have struggled through rough emotional times, and their finances have been tight. Besides rumors that Karine has been unfaithful, there has also been mention of divorce by both parties on one occasion or another. But as of now they are still together, living here in America as a family with their son, and they even enjoyed the holidays as a family, so how much of all that is genuine, well, your guess is as good as mine.
5. To Spend or Not To Spend…
One of the main issues that have been spoken of in regard to Paul and his marriage is the financial difficulties the couple have been struggling through. We thought we’d cover that a bit. As we mentioned, prior to his television fame he was an IT guy, but was supposedly working on a farm, his wages unknown; whether he is still doing this work when not filming or not is unclear. According to Glass Door, an IT Specialist in Louisville should make at least $50k a year…minimum. Now, on ’90 Day Fiance’ runs approximately $15,000 per season, with a $2500 bonus for a tell-all, but he has also had other positions, ie: managing a storage facility, training K9s, and the like. All of these have been since the beginning of the show. Regardless, it is a known fact that a couple with one child can get by comfortably on the wage from ONE of these, so there is indeed an issue somewhere, and that besides the fact that he can’t seem to hold a single job down for long.
6. Social Media
Yes, Paul is active on social media, and fans are likely familiar with learning much about him and his marriage from his pages. On Instagram he has just under 264k followers and can be found under @pauljasonstaehle. On Twitter he is under @paulstaehle, and on Facebook you can find him under his own name. Paul does actively post about his personal life, for all who may be interested in more details.
7. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Since Paul was born on April 2nd, he is an Aries. According to Compatible Astrology, the Aries male is both a temperate warrior and an out-of-control man-child. They are extroverts, and therefore assert themselves easily. The Aries man is very in touch with the child inside of him, but this can be bad and good. On one hand they can be fun and adventurous, but on the other they can be unpredictable, jealous, and irresponsible. Paul was also born in 1983, which means he was born in the Year of the Pig. Individuals born as children of the pig , or more specifically, the water pig, are able to get rid of the professional/career chaos they struggle with if they desire it. They tend to be overly reminiscent and brooding, They also tend to dwell on past relationships, which only serves to sabotage the ones they are trying to build in the here and now. Hmmm…
8. Net Worth
Because Paul is relatively new to the limelight it can be difficult to estimate net worth, as there is no way of really knowing what he has spent. This means that short of the income estimate, which is based on available information, reviews of his net worth are basically guessing. One source actually said that he has a net worth of $66 million as of this year, but we doubt that anyone with this much net worth would work on a farm shoveling poop, so there’s that. We’ll file it under the ‘Your Guess Is As Good As Mine’ section.
9. Personal Life
Paul is 36 years of age and is married to wife Karine, 23. Together the couple have one child, Pierre. He has no other children, and from what we can tell, he hasn’t been married before. However, by his own admission, Paul has had several relationships, all of which ended, some of them badly. It is his hope that he and Karine can work through there issues and make this one be the one for life.
10. In the Future?
Well…it’s hard to say. One day we hear that Paul and Karine are weathering the storm, and the next one of them is filing for divorce. We really can’t even put our finger on whether or not they will be on ’90 Day Fiance’ spinoffs or future episodes due to the volatility of their relationship. We do know one thing: Paul wants a wife and the married life. Well, he has it, but what he is willing to do, and what Karine is willing to do, to make it work remains unseen. We hope they can work it out, at least for Pierre’s sake.
Another reality show shoots to the stratosphere and leaves dumbed-down viewers in the wake of its destruction. Even from the outside looking in, Paul seems to be a bit of a disaster, which explains why his marriage is struggling. It is our hope they work it out with genuine hearts, as we hate to see anyone divorce. But this one almost seems doomed from the gate. All we can do is watch to see what happens and wish them well.