10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paula Faris

Fans of daytime TV are probably just as familiar with Paula Faris’ name as they are with her voice. For more than 20 years, Paula Farris has been working her magic. Some people may know her as a co-anchor on Good Morning America Weekend. Others may know her from The View. No matter where you know her from, you’ll definitely remember her bright personality and bold camera presence. Although her career has had some twists and turns, Paula always manages to stay ahead of the game. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Paula Farris.
1. She’s Half Lebanese
Paula comes from a diverse ethnic background. In 2018, she shared a tweet saying that her father is 100% Lebanese while defending an opinion she shared on The View. Both of Paula’s paternal grandparents are from Lebanon.
2. She Suffered MultipleMiscarriages
In the summer of 2019, Paula shared that she suffered her third miscarriage. She told the story on The View and said “I knew the signs, and I brought my daughter into the restroom with me. I showed her what was going on and I said, ‘I just want to let you know … the baby is probably no longer viable. Mommy doesn’t feel any guilt. This is normal, it happens to so many women, it’s happened to me a couple of other times. When you get pregnant, it might happen to you, honey. And I want you to know there’s nothing you did wrong.’”
3. She Has A Good Relationship With Whoopi Goldberg
When Paula left The View, there were rumors floating around that Whoopi Goldberg was the cause for her exit. Some rumors even went as far as saying that Whoopi got Paula fired. However, Paula has confirmed that Whoopi had nothing to do with her decision to leave the show. She describes Whoopi as a “loyalist” and says they have a good relationship.
4. She Used To Be A Cheerleader
Paula Faris is a long way from the sidelines of a football field these days, but that wasn’t always the case. She was a member of the cheerleading squad when she was in high school and she was also a member of the softball team.
5. She’s Guided By Her Faith
Christianity is at the center of Paula’s life. She leans heavily on her faith and has always been very vocal about her beliefs. In fact, she has even walked away from career opportunities because they did not align with her faith.
6. She Released A Book
Remember when I said Paula Faris turned down work because she wanted to put her faith first? Well, she wrote a book about that experience. Her book, Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling, was released in April 2020 and touches base on Paula’s journey in her personal and professional life.
7. She’s A Wife And Mother
Paula is all about family. When she isn’t working, she is spending time with her husband and children. In 2000, Paula Faris and John Krueger tied the knot. The couple has three children together, two sons and one daughter. Although Paula has suffered several miscarriages, she says that she isn’t ready to give up on having a fourth child just yet.
8. She’s The Youngest Of Four
Paula has three older siblings who she maintains a close relationship with. Being the youngest kid in the family has it’s pros, but it also has its cons. Sure, the youngest is usually considered the most spoiled, but having everyone think of you as a perpetual baby isn’t fun. One of the reasons Paula would really like to have another child is because she is the youngest of four.
9. She’s Dealt With Sexual Harassment
In 2017, Paula revealed that she dealt with sexual harassment at a news station in Dayton, Ohio. She told the Dayton Daily News, “I had an opportunity to start reporting at the station in Dayton, Ohio. One of my superiors, right when I started, said women didn’t belong in sports. And you won’t make it unless you show… something that rhymes with bits, alright, so he said you won’t make it unless you show your goods.” When Paula left the station, she wrote a letter to the HR department to let them know about the inappropriate exchange. However, she doesn’t know the issue was ever addressed.
10. Work Used To Be The Center Of Her Life
Like many people who are trying to chase their career goals, Paula became hyper focused on work. Paula said, “I bought society’s lie that my value was my vocation, my worth was work, my calling was career. I leaned in hard. I burned out.” She ultimately had to reacquaint herself with the person she is outside of her career, and she’s happy with where she is today.