Paula Newsome is the perfect example of how an actor can still have a successful career without constantly being the center of attention. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Paula has gotten the chance to work on some great projects and she’s made quite the name for herself. While she may not always have the biggest roles, Paula’s ability to give unforgettable performances has truly set her apart. Between singing and acting, Paula has been an asset to every project she’s worked on. Many viewers will recognize her best from her role in shows like Chicago Med, Barry, and NCIS. Recently, it was announced that she will also be a cast member in an upcoming CSI sequel. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paula Newsome.
1. She Is A Chicago Native
Chicago has a long history of being the birthplace of many talented people in the arts, and Paula Newsome is one of them. She was born and raised in the city and that is where she initially developed her interest in acting. Paula attended high school at Morgan Park Academy. She went on to attend college at Webster University in Missouri.
2. Her First Role Was In Home Alone
Everybody has to start somewhere, and for Paula, that starting place was actually pretty cool. Paula’s first on screen role was in the 1990 film Home Alone. Although the opportunity was uncredited, Paula will always be able to say she was part of the now classic movie.
3. She Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Paula doesn’t have the largest social media following, but that hasn’t stopped her from being an active user. She enjoys getting the chance to connect with her supporters on Instagram and Twitter and it’s very common to see her responding to comments and questions from fans.
4. She Has Been On Broadway
Most people are only familiar with the work Paula has done on screen, but she actually has lots of theater experience as well. In fact, she got her start in the theater scene in Chicago. Although TV and film opportunities tend to be more lucrative, the stage will always be special to Paula. She made her Broadway debut in the 1995 production of Carousel.
5. She Loves Football
Paula may not have a history of playing sports, but that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy watching them. Paula is a big football fan but unfortunately we weren’t able to find any information on her favorite team. As a Chicago native, there’s a good chance she’s a Bears fan.
6. She Is A Fairly Private Person
Despite having been in the entertainment industry for decades, Paula has never gotten caught up in sharing all of her business with the world. She has always maintained a high level of privacy and there aren’t many details of her personal life floating around on the internet.
7. She Is Serious About Politics
Acting isn’t the only thing Paula has done with her platform. She has also made it a point to use her voice to speak out about the things that are important to her. Paula is very interested in politics and during election season she was very vocal in encouraging people to make sure they were registered to vote.
8. Her Role In Black & White Was Written With Her In Mind
During an interview with Angela Veach, Paula revealed that the role of Judge Margaret Cummins in the 2014 film Black & White was written specifically with her in mind. No matter how talented and/or experienced an actor is, it’s always an honor to have a role written just for them.
9. She Has More Than 60 On Screen Credits
Paula’s on screen resume is nothing short of impressive. Not only has she managed to continue working for more than 30 years, but she has also been able to work consistently. She currently has over 60 acting credits and that list is only going to grow. In addition to the recurring roles we mentioned earlier, she has also made guest appearances on some very popular shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Friends, and How to Get Away with Murder.
10. She Speaks Several Languages
Paula is a woman of many talents, and one of those talents is the ability to learn languages. While talking to AriseEntertainment 360 Paula shared that she has always had an interest in sounds which then manifested into an interest in languages. In addition to English, she speaks several languages including French, Korean, Italian, and a little bit of Vietnamese. All of Paula’s professional acting work has been in English.