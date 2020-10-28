10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulie Calafiore

If you like the “Big Brother” series, you already know who Paulie Calafiore is. He’s a former contestant, and he’s someone who did make a splash when he joined the cast. He’s a fan favorite, he’s a guy who did what he could to win, and he’s a guy people always want to hear more about. On that note, we thought we might try to bring you some information about him you might not already know. Did you know, for example, that he’s a guy who has a whole life outside of reality television? It’s so easy to forget that it works like that, isn’t it?
1. He’s Young
He’s still young enough to have fun, but old enough to know how to do it the right way. He was born on November 13, 1988, which means he is about to celebrate his 32nd birthday in 2020. We hope that he’s going to celebrate in a way that allows him to have a good time after so many months of lockdown in the world that are finally lifted.
2. He’s From New Jersey
At the risk of sounding like we are stereotyping him in some manner, we are going to point out that we could have guessed that he was from Jersey without knowing this based solely on the fact that his name is Paulie. Doesn’t it seem like everyone from New Jersey is Paulie? He’s from a place called Howell, which is not a place we are familiar with, but we were right about Jersey, so we feel good.
3. He’s a DJ
Okay, we are getting a little stereotypical right now, but we would have guessed this, too. Perhaps it’s something about Paulie’s from Jersey that just seem to be DJs that has us guessing these things, but it works. When he’s not on reality television or spending time with the people he loves, he’s spinning records. Is that the correct term or did we just age ourselves?
4. He’s Active
Paulie is an active guy. When he’s not working, he’s working out. He likes to spend time doing things that allow him to move his body and be active, and that’s a great thing to love. He enjoys martial arts and exercise. His favorite kind of martial arts is Krav Maga, and he’s someone who might just be pretty good at it, too.
5. He’s Instrumental
In the literal sense of the word, we might add. He’s a man who can play some cool instruments, which is one of those skills you either have or you don’t have, and you just don’t learn if you don’t have it. He plays the guitar, and that’s awesome. We’d love to be able to, but we have no musical abilities whatsoever, so those who do have them are especially awesome to us.
6. He Struggles
While filming reality television, he has to face some hard things in life. It’s not uncommon, but we have to say that he’s got us with this one. When asked about what he feels is the most difficult thing about the house he’s in, he said it’s the part where you have to be away from your family. He’s also got a business to run, and he has to trust that those who are helping him out will do a good job. It’s stressful.
7. He’s Not a Comfort Zone Guy
Well, let’s be honest. He likes his comfort zone. That’s what makes is comfortable. We all do, but he’s wise enough to know that his comfort zone is not taking him anywhere in life. He is not growing there. He is not making any good in his life there. He might enjoy it and have fun with it in his down time, but he knows hanging out there is not going to change his life.
8. He’s Passionate
It goes along with being driven, and he is both. He has a passion for life and for living his dream that takes him to a place that might make his life better. He knows that he has to love what he is doing in life or that it’s not even worth it.
9. He’s Training for the Olympics
Well, we told you he is driven. When Lolo Jones recommends you for the US Men’s Bobsled Team, you do what you have to do to make it happen. You see, you don’t have many opportunities in life to be part of the Olympics, and you have to take them when they come your way. He’s doing it. He’s training, and he’s hoping to be part of this historic situation.
10. He’s A Soccer Player
We mentioned earlier he is a competitive and athletic kind of guy. Did we also mention he played soccer in college? He attended Rutgers University, and he was not just another guy on the bench on the team. He had a soccer career that stood out.