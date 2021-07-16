Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Goto

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Goto

2 mins ago

When it comes to a triple threat kind of woman, Paulina Goto is your woman. She’s all the things that make a celebrity amazing. She’s a singer, an actress, and she is a television host. She does it all, and she does it all very well. She’s been in the game for a long time, and she’s not showing any signs of slowing down as her career continues to skyrocket her personality into even more fame. She’s someone worth getting to know a little better, which is why we are bringing everything we know about her to her fans.

1. She’s Young

She is still in her 20s, which is mindboggling when you think of how much she’s accomplished in her life at this point. Her date of birth is July 29, 1991. She got to grow up in a different time. Kids were not inundated with social media and the internet, and they got to simply be kids. It’s a very lost art.

2. She’s from Mexico

She was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. However, she only lived there until she was around five. That’s when her family moved to Tampico. She spent most of her childhood living there, but she later relocated to Mexico City.

3. She’s Close to Her Family

She’s always been close to her parents and her brother. Her brother, Eduardo, is younger. Her mother spent her childhood working as a psychologist while her father spent her childhood working as a musician and a singer. This is clearly where she learned to sing.

4. She’s a Dancer

From the time she was a small child, she was a dancer. She spent most of her childhood involved in dance classes. She was only four when she began taking ballet classes, which probably goes a long way toward explaining her grace and elegance when she moves.

5. She’s a Gymnast

In addition to being a dancer, she was also a trained rhythmic gymnast. She did this for approximately a decade, beginning when she was only five and continuing to learn and compete until she was 14. She was a state and national champion in her field, and it only goes to show she’s good at just about everything she tries.

6. She’s Bilingual

The school she attended as a teen was very focused on an American-based education, so she was taught both Spanish and English as a child. This allowed her to grow up bilingual, which is probably an important thing in her life of work. Learning a secondary language is no easy feat, but she made it seem effortless.

7. She’s Unmarried

She has someone special in her life, but no one knows much about their relationship. She was in a long-term relationship with a man she co-starred with in a telenova she’s famous for filming. His name is Horacio Pancheri. They made their romance public back in 2016, but they announced the end of their relationship only two years later. She’s currently dating Rodrigo Saval.

8. She’s Very Private

She’s a singer, and an actress, and she’s a TV host, but she’s not sharing anything she doesn’t want us to know. She keeps her private relationships very close to her, and she does not share anything she doesn’t want to share. She’s also not someone who addresses rumors when they surface. They are, after all, a side-effect of her job, unwelcome as they often are.

9. She Recently Lost Her Father

As if a global pandemic and being unable to leave the house in many parts of the world was not enough, 2020 also brought her the death of her father. He passed in the summer of 2020, though we do not know what took his life. All we know is that it was a difficult summer for her, and likely for her family, and that she suffered tremendously with the loss of someone she respected, loved, and admired so much.

10. She’s Not Pregnant

As a bit of a bright spot after a difficult year, she recently announced that she is expecting her first child…but it’s just for fun and for work. She is not really pregnant, but she is playing a new mom in a new series she’s working on, and she is excited to get to be a first-time ‘mom’ in her new role. Fans thought she and her boyfriend of a year-and-a-half might be welcoming a baby into their lives, but they are just enjoying themselves and not having a baby of their own.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Family Game Fight”
What The Black Mirror and Britney Spears Have in Common
Does Robin Hood Need Another Movie Adaptation?
Five Awesome TV Shows That Were Cancelled Too Quickly
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Billy Zane was In
What Movies Get Wrong about Bareknuckle Fistfights
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Hemsworth Was In
What Movies Get Wrong About Going Undercover
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Goto
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laura Lynne Jackson
Whatever Happened to Richard Masur?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristina Tonteri-Young
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the tree of might
Is Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Worth Watching?
dragon ball z cooler's revenge
Is Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge Worth Watching?
dragon ball z
Which Anime is Better: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?
dragon ball z lord slug
Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?
fullmetal alchemist mobile
What Do We Want To See From Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile?
just die already
DoubleMoose Games Brings a New Kind of Survival Sandbox Game With ‘Just Die Already’
zephyr pro
The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2