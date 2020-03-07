10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paulina Gretzky

Reading Paulina Gretzky’s name probably rings bells for most people. She’s popular, but she’s also a relative unknown at the same time. Some refer to her as an actress, while others call her a singer. Paulina Gretzky is basically part of the celebrity legacy that her parents have established. It doesn’t mean that she hasn’t done anything on her own—because she has. It just means that her life has been lived on the shoulder of greats. If you still don’t know exactly who we’re talking about, it’s just time for you to read on. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Paulina Gretzky.
1. She’s the daughter of Wayne Gretzky
That’s really where Paulina gets her name. Her dad only happens to be the greatest ice hockey player that ever lived—at least to true ice hockey fans. We may have mentioned her father first, but Paulina’s mother was just as much of a celebrity. Janet Jones is an actress whose notable works include Police Academy 5 (1988), A League of Their Own (1992), Alpha Dog (2006), and The Sound and the Fury (2014) among many others.
2. She’s the fiancée of Dustin Johnson
Apart from having celebrity parents, Paulina also has a celebrity husband. If you’re big into golf, Dustin Johnson should be a familiar name to you. Johnson is an American pro golfer, recognizable for his achievements in the sport. Johnson is a six-time World Golf Championship winner, second only to Tiger Woods. Paulina and Johnson have been engaged since 2013, and they have two sons together, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson.
3. She is a pop star
Paulina is sometimes pejoratively referred to as a celebutante, but it doesn’t seem to affect her much. She commonly refers to herself as a pop star, but her singing career hasn’t really had much traction since the time when one of her songs made it on Laguna Beach back in 2005. It’s clear that she’s got the talent for singing, but what’s not clear is why she never really pushed harder for it.
4. She is an actress
If anything, we probably see Paulina more as an actress than anything. She’s actually got a total of four acting credits to her name. The last film she starred in was 2013’s Grown Ups 2, featuring Adam Sandler and his posse. Paulina was credited as Bikini Girl Daisy, and her character doesn’t really strike a memory for most people. Either way, it’s something that she can say she did on her own. So far, she doesn’t have any upcoming film or television projects. In fact, Grown Ups 2 is currently the latest thing you can find on her industry resume. She hasn’t done anything else for about 7 years now.
5. She’s also a model
While she’s credited to be a model, Paulina doesn’t really have an extensive modeling profile to date. She was once featured on the cover of Flare magazine in 2005, and she was also featured on Golf Digest in 2014—more than likely because of his connection with her fiancé. Apart from that, she’s got some racy swimsuit pictures posted on Instagram and Twitter back in the mid 2000s, and that’s pretty much it.
6. She was once ranked on Askmen.com
It’s really not that much of an accomplishment, but it was unsurprisingly something Paulina managed to end up on. There was a time in 2014 when Paulina was actually ranked as 59thof the world’s most desirable women. The list came from Askmen.com, and it really doesn’t prove much for Paulina other than the fact that she’s a good-looking woman. Askmen.com comes up with lists like that all that time, and so far, Paulina hasn’t been on another one again. There’s a possibility that happened because she became a mother of two.
7. She has a considerable net worth
On her own, Paulina has a reported net worth of $1 million. With her background and family history, you might think that $1 million is not a ton of money—it’s really not what you would think she would have. But the $1 million is supposedly the amount that she earned all on her own. In that case, the $1 million is actually a lot of money. Either way, we all know that Paulina and her children are taken care of for their entire lives and beyond.
8. She had an expensive education
Given her background, it’s no surprise that Paulina went to one of the best schools in Manhattan growing up. Paulina attended the Nightingale-Bamford School growing up. Nightingale-Bamford is a private, independent preparatory school for females from K-12. The school only enrolls roughly 600 students every year. It’s prestigious, and it’s much sought after. Paulina ended up joining the American School of Ballet after high school, but it’s unclear if she actually finished or not.
9. She’s a social media influencer
We already know that Paulina started gathering a following on her social media pages during the mid 2000s. Fast-forward to today, and Paulina is considered to be a social media influencer. In fact, she’s probably done more with her Instagram page compared to all her other career endeavors in the past. Paulina currently has more than 780k followers on her Instagram, making her a true Instagram celebrity. She mostly posts about her lifestyle, her family, and of course, her body.
10. She’s gone through her fair share of scandal
No true socialite truly goes without scandal, and Paulina had her fair share of controversy. There’s probably good reason why Paulina and her fiancé aren’t married yet, and we can imagine some trust difficulties must be happening. Johnson went through a cheating scandal in 2018. And although the two have patched things up a bit and have children of their own, they still haven’t tied the knot even though they claimed they would by 2019.