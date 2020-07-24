Pauly Shore Makes His Return in Guest House Trailer

This could possibly be Pauley Shore’s way back into prominence or at the very least could be his best showing in quite a while, since Guest House, not House Guest, already looks like it could be a laugh riot of the kind of proportions that the sick and twisted will fully enjoy while the prim and proper might shake their heads and vilify as ‘nonsensical’. But upon watching this trailer it’s hard to deny that it has the kind of humor that’s bound to attract a certain type of individual that liked Dirty Grandpa and other such movies since this is Pauley Shore going way beyond the limits of Encino Man and Son-in-Law and taking things to a level that might just be what could keep him in the public eye for a while to come since there are still people that like him, but his style of comedy kind of went out a while ago and it feels as though people just turned their backs on him after a while. A lot of it had to do with the idea that he just couldn’t find an angle to use that would keep him in the spotlight and as a result, he didn’t last as he slipped quietly into obscurity. But come September this could be a way to get him back in the good graces of the people and possibly show that he’s experienced at least some growth and has managed to find another way to deliver humor that people will appreciate.
It’s true that gross, toilet humor is a cheap way to get laughs, and this movie does star a lot of people whose careers aren’t exactly causing people to break down their doors to offer them any new roles, but that’s a positive thing really. What it means is that the actors we enjoyed at one point in time in their careers, and some who are still good at what they do but remain underappreciated, are coming back to deliver another round of laughs in a way that’s going to blow the roof off and give us a good, hearty laugh that will last for a little while, even if the movie turns out to be less than what we were expecting. Already it feels that a lot of people are going to have an issue with this movie largely because of the content and the idea that it uses various situations and Flakka, of all things, to push its humor. If you don’t know what Flakka is you might want to look it up since it’s very real and it’s a problem that some folks have had to deal with. The drug causes bizarre behavior, agitation, delusions of superhuman strength, and paranoia. Obviously it’s not a wise drug to take since it can be experienced in many different ways and it elevates your heart rate to dangerous levels. But to use it for humor is about as dangerous as any other drug that is being used to sell a joke. The outlandish nature of the movie is a big balancing point since just imagine coming upon your dream home and realizing that there’s a person basically squatting in the guest house that you can’t get rid of and is nasty as can possibly be as well.
A lot of people might say that they’d give him the boot and be done with it and that’s all well and good, but it wouldn’t be that great for comedy since the whole point of the movie appears to be figuring out how to get rid of him, though it feels safe to assume that by the end the couple might come to grips with the fact that they’re getting used to him and he might even come to realize he needs to grow up. But that’s a pretty normal direction for any movie to take, so maybe something else will happen and surprise the heck out of everyone in the process. In any case, it’s a way to see Pauley Shore being funny again, and while a lot of the sick humor might turn some people off it’s bound to attract a good number of viewers that want something to laugh at for no better reason than because it’s funny and they just want to smile. After all, considering everything that’s happening in the world right now that’s a big desire of a lot of folks that are faced with the day to day issues that never appear to stop. Right now comedies are a balm to a lot of folks that are tired of the constant negativity that continues to be a matter of routine in our daily lives, so a movie with toilet humor is going to be welcomed no matter how sick it gets. Well, there might be a limit, but we’ll have to wait and see how bad it gets.