Pauly Shore Wants a “Weaselverse” to Unite his 90s Movies

It’s all a person can do to sit and think about what might happen if a Weaselverse ever did crop up from the past to emerge on the scene today. Some might bust up laughing and think that it’s a grand joke, while others might stare in dumbfounded awe to even think that something like this might be serious. Pauly Shore is definitely serious as he apparently wants to follow the Marvel model, as many have been trying for a while now, by taking his movies and creating his own universe. Let’s break this down quickly by saying that every person out there might have an idea for a universe of their own making, which is all well and good since it creates hope that there are plenty of people with ideas to push forward one cinematic idea or another, but the need to copy one model after another still makes a person shake their head after a while since it becomes tiring. How many different universes have people been pushing since the MCU came to be? DC attempted and is kind of still attempting, to push their own universe, Godzilla and King Kong have become part of their own universe, monsters have seen their own universe created, and so on and so forth.
Just when imagination and innovation appear to be spawning something great, a slew of people will gladly jump on the coattails of such an idea and try to ride it as far as they can, and it would appear that Shore is now willing and able to do the same thing. Sadly, this could be due to the fact that he’s nowhere near as popular as he used to be back in the 90s. Fans can disagree and rant and rave all they want, but the fact is that the man that created the whole ‘weasel’ persona and rode it for as long as he could just as Jim Carrey rode his Ace Ventura-inspired energy as far as he could back in the day, has come to a point where he’s no longer as effective as he used to be. Back in the 90s, Pauly Shore was actually quite funny since he was young enough to appeal to the younger crowd, and he was performing in a manner that was suitable for his audience.
These days though he hasn’t really given up that act, even when it’s been made clear that people aren’t buying into it any longer. Had Shore grown with the business and adjusted his act a bit it might be easier to accept that he wants to make a comeback of sorts in order to continue the movies that he helped to make great back in the day. Let’s be honest, he was a memorable part of the movies that he’s trying to push, but he didn’t carry any of these movies on his own, not even In the Army Now since he had Lori Petty, David Alan Grier, and Andy Dick to help him out, among other stars. In Encino Man, the one sequel that many people are pushing for, he relied on Sean Astin and Brendan Fraser to make it happen since otherwise he would have been a ‘stony crusty dude with a mop on top’ as he stated in one line of the movie.
The fact is that while people might want these movies and even want to support the Weaselverse (it’s actually cringe-worthy to say such a thing), Shore would absolutely need his costars since, on his own, he can’t carry a movie. This was proven once again with Guest House since even when he gets serious he’s fairly corny and can’t really pull it off without a decent actor there to help. The fact that he’s attempting to speak for his fellow actors when he says that they’re on board for the sequels he wants is kind of suspicious as it would be great to hear the actors say such a thing in their own words, but hearing that it’s being said by Shore, who hasn’t really done much that’s worth talking about since the 90s, doesn’t feel like a glowing recommendation to simply believe what’s being pushed.
Let me be straight with this, I enjoyed Pauly Shore back in the day and I still watch his movies on occasion, but the guy didn’t adapt that well as the years passed by, and it’s worth a cringe when thinking about his movies gaining even one single since all of them ended on a pretty good note. Disrupting the harmony that was hard-won in some cases doesn’t sound like the best idea in the world, but then again, it doesn’t sound as though any studio is ready to think about such a thing. Fans might need to simply enjoy the movies that are there and wonder what could have happened had Shore grown up a little and adapted his act to the current era.