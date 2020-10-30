10 Things You Didn’t Know about Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh is young, beautiful, and talented. She’s one of the most famous actresses in India, and she’s also working on her political career. She’s having the time of her life, and she’s not hesitating to remind the world that she is here to stay. She’s someone worth getting to know better. She’s got a big personality, she’s unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, and she’s not afraid to back down when the world is not going her way. We think it’s time the world gets to know more about this interesting young woman.
1. She’s Very Young
Payal Ghosh looks young, so this should come as no surprise. However, she’s not just someone who is aging well and happy about it. Her date of birth is November 13, 1989. She’s only 30 as of October 2020, and about to celebrate her 31st birthday. She’s still young.
2. She’s Educated
When she finished with her school education, she continued her education in college. She attended the Scottish Church College in Kolkata. She graduated with honors, and that’s something she should be very proud of. Even then, she knew that a career in politics was something she might be interested in. How do we know this? Well, she graduated with a degree in Political Science.
3. She’s An Actor Because of a Friend
She was only 17 when she went with a friend to an audition. That decision was the best one she made for herself at the time. She ended up getting a role in “Sharpe’s Peril,” and that was all it took for her career to take off. Thank goodness for friends who like to have company when they go do things, right?
4. She’s Not Having the Best Time
It was just after the pandemic hit in the world in 2020 when she made a very public announcement. The lack of ability to work could not have come at a worse time for her. She told the world she was financially unable to support herself, she was not working, and her life was one she never imagined leading at that point. It was a low point for her, and she’s working hard to get out of it.
5. She’s Getting Political
She only recently decided she was going to get political and use her degree. It was in late October that she joined Ramdas Athawale’s political party. Up on her joining the party, she was given the title of vice president of the women’s wing. It’s a big move for her, and it’s one that makes us wonder if she’s going to go back into acting or focus solely on politics from this point on.
6. She’s Asking Bollywood to Boycott
She wants everyone to boycott a very famous filmmaker by the name of Anurag Kashyap. She’s accused him of sexually assaulting her back in 2013, and she filed suit against him for it. She’s now asking everyone to hear her story, boycott his work, and make him pay for what she’s accused him of doing.
7. She’s Had to make an Apology of Her Own
She was recently accused of making some defamatory statements about Richa Chadha, and she’s had to apologize to him for it. She did so in what’s called a “conditional apology,” and we have no idea how she feels about being asked to do this. She’d earlier come out with a statement saying she would not apologize to anyone, according to some stories reported, but she did so.
8. She Asked for Support During the Lockdown
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she announced her financial situation. She also asked the world to stay home and not go outside. She did not want to see things get worse, she did not want to see people die, and she did not want to see the world change for the worse.
9. She Keeps to Herself
She might be in the news often, but she really does a wonderful job of keeping to herself. She’s a woman who values her own privacy, and she does not allow too much of her personal life to get out there for just anyone to see. She’s good at keeping things close to the vest.
10. She’s Had a Rough 2020
Many people have had a rough year, and she’s one of them. Just a few weeks after telling the world she is broke and not working due to the pandemic, she was diagnosed with Malaria. She was not sure she wasn’t suffering from COVID-19, so she had tests done and it was malaria. She’s made a great recovery, thankfully.