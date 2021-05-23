Social media has now become a legitimate career path for people who love to entertain. Countless people have become millionaires just by creating content and sharing it online. However, lots of people who build large online followings often have plans for themselves that include breaking into the traditional entertainment industry. That’s exactly what Payton Moormeier has done. After making a name for himself on TikTok, Payton has gone on to build a strong foundation as a musician. As his career continues to grow, Payton continues to show people all of the things he’s capable of. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Payton Moormeier.
1. He Loves Writing About Relationships
One of the cool things about music is that there are countless things for people to write about. When it comes to his own sound, however, Payton prefers to sticking to love and heartbreak. During an interview with ET Online, he said, “I like being more vulnerable in my songs just because I’ll get those people that are going through the same thing that I am, that can relate to my music and, like, actually listen to it with a purpose.”
2. He Started Making Music When He Was Nine-Years-Old
Music has always been a very big part of Payton’s life, and he was just a kid when he started his musical journey. He began writing songs in a notebook when he was just nine. At the time, he didn’t really have a songwriting process, but his songs touched on funny childhood topics such as lunch.
3. He Enjoys Connecting With His Fans
Payton’s fan base includes millions of people all over the world, and he is thankful for each and every one of them. He loves getting the chance to interact with his supports and it’s very common to see him responding to questions and comments via social media.
4. He Doesn’t Like To Party
Payton is young, successful, and popular with all of those qualities most people would probably assume that he loves going out and partying. That, however, isn’t the case. He told ET Online, “I’m not, like, a big party person. Especially right now with everything going on, like, partying and stuff is not the way to go.”
5. He Has Almost 770 Million Likes On TikTok
When people talk about the success Payton has had on social media, his number of followers is the first thing that tends to come to mind. While his following is impressive, the number of likes he’s gotten is even more mindblowing. He currently has 768.7 likes on TikTok and that number is only going to grow.
6. He’s Struggled With Insecurities
To most of his followers, Payton probably seems like one of the most confident people in the world. In reality, though, he has dealt with his fair share of insecurities. In fact, those feelings prevented him from sharing his music with the world for a very long time.
7. He Is A blackbear Fan
Payton isn’t just an up-and-coming artist, he is also a lifelong music fan. As a listener, there are several artists he’s always looked up and one of them is singer/songwriter, blackbear. Payton loves his sound and has always found his music to be relatable. He is also a big fan of Post Malone.
8. He Wants To Be In A Movie
Over the last few years, Payton has accomplished a lot of cool things, but there are still some other things he’d like to do. One of them is get the chance to be in a movie. At the moment, he doesn’t have any acting credits, but it seems like only a matter of time before he makes his debut appearance.
9. He Would Love To Trade Places With Justin Bieber
When it comes to pop stars, Justin Bieber is the most famous of his generation. During an interview with Famous Birthdays, Payton shared that he would love the chance to switch lives with Justin Bieber so that he could perform in front of a large audience at a major arena.
10. He Hates When People Use The Wrong Your
Are you the type of person that feels a slight twinge of annoyance when you see someone make a typo? If the answer is yes, you and Payton have something in common. While talking to Famous Birthdays, Payton shared that his biggest pet peeve is when people use the wrong version of your/you’re. For any of you that plan on sliding in his DMs, this is definitely something you’ll want to keep in mind.