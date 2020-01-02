Home
Movies
Pennywise Came Close to Transforming into Freddie Kreuger

Pennywise Came Close to Transforming into Freddie Kreuger

35 seconds ago

Pennywise

To be fair there was already enough in both chapters of this movie for fans to focus on since a lot of us were looking to see just how the story clung to the source material since the miniseries, great as it was for its time and because of its cast, did manage to veer off course a couple of times. Adding in an icon like Freddy Krueger would have only confused and possibly distracted a lot of people largely because when it comes to horror icons he’s one of the biggest and, despite Pennywise’s popularity and overall creepy nature, turning into the Springwood Slasher would have been a little self-defeating. According to Michael Kennedy of ScreenRant however this was a serious consideration for a little while since the first chapter did include A Nightmare on Elm Street for a few brief moments on the theater’s marquee, but putting Krueger into the mix might have been a serious faux pas if only because it would have been one of the most talked-about moments of the movie, and would have likely overshadowed the dreaded clown a little too much. The use of classic movie monsters from the book and the miniseries was great since it showed the use of pop culture in Stephen King’s original story and the era in which the kids grew up. But while it could have been a great homage to yet another horror legend it was probably best to leave it out and continue forward with the story we received.

There’s also the idea of whether Robert Englund would have come out of retirement for a cameo since there has been talk of him taking up the role of Krueger once again, but nothing has been set in stone and really it’s kind of hard to see him putting on the getup again for anything other than a full-length feature. How to spin that kind of a story isn’t too hard even with Wes Craven having passed a way a short while back, but whether or not fans would respond the same way is kind of hard to say. In the meantime, Pennywise kind of needs to be redeemed in a way since the ending to chapter 2 wasn’t much better than the ending to the miniseries that aired in 1990 given that this time around the Losers had to out-bully the clown and managed to kill the creature by insulting it into oblivion. That’s right, all that buildup, all that terror, all those jump-scares, and an ancient creature that was around before there was any Derry, before there was even a place known as America, was dissolving like sugar in the rain as its intended victims threw insults at it that weakened the beast and eventually incapacitated it so that they could end the fight in a way that was largely unsatisfying. If I asked anyone what happened the last time someone crushed their ego they might say that it hurt, some might even say that it destroyed them, but in this case a monstrous creature that’s been feeding on people four thousands of years gets taken down by having its feelings hurt? That was a stretch and a half really. John Saavedra of Den of Geek! has more to say on this subject.

If Krueger had shown up it might have been something to talk about but it still would have only been a minor moment in the movie that was eventually blown into something far bigger than it was meant to be since the creature took on a lot of forms from the Wolfman in the miniseries to the Paul Bunyan creature in chapter 2, and all of them were pretty classic since King is a master of telling a horror story. Be that as it may though keeping Freddy out of the mix was likely a good idea simply because it would have cast too big of a shadow over Pennywise despite his fame, and might have made people start talking and clamoring for another Freddy Krueger movie the way that folks are trying to convince each other that Rose Tico from Star Wars deserves her own show. All in all it was best to leave him out as an overall decision though the idea that he could have made it in thanks to the update that IT received was kind of intriguing to hear about. There were a lot of other movie monsters that could have been pulled as well but seeing as how each one of them would have come with a pretty hefty price tag it was a lot better to see more of Pennywise since he not only belongs to Warner Bros. but he’s also the main antagonist of the story and needs to stay that way. Still, the idea does spark an interesting debate since it just popped into my head. Who do you think would win in a match between Krueger and Pennywise?


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

At Least We Can See What Mark Hamill Would Look Like as Vesemir
Rose Tico
There’s a Call For a Rose Tico Spinoff Series on Disney +
Henry Cavill Could Have Been Blinded During The Witcher Filming
Carrie
There’s a “Carrie” Limited Series Remake In the Works At FX
Pennywise
Pennywise Came Close to Transforming into Freddie Kreuger
Here are Two Theories on How Steve Trevor Returns in Wonder Woman 1984
Friday
Friday 4 Might Still Happen But Ice Cube Won’t Bring Back Pops
Scarlet Witch
Kevin Feige Says Scarlet Witch is Strongest MCU Hero: Here’s Why
Holiday Segal
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Holiday Segal
Byron Saxton
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Byron Saxton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karla Ann Charlton
Michaela McManus
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michaela McManus
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure