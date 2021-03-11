Pepe Le Pew Is The Latest Casualty of Cancel Culture

Oh, those darn Looney Tunes and their controversial ways. As much as Leftists and anyone who approves of simply canceling out ideas want to claim that cancel culture is an excuse for conservatives and others to cry about, the truth is that being offended by various things that no one ever really cared about in the past has become one of the fastest-growing trends in the world at this time. Pepe Le Pew has recently come under fire and as anyone should be able to guess, Warner Bros. has willingly bent the knee once again to those claiming that the famed skunk is yet another symbol of oppressive behavior and an example of the glorification of ‘rape culture’ when the truth is that the skunk is definitely aggressive, but he usually ends up receiving some form of comeuppance in the end, as is normal for any of the Tunes that are a bit or way out of line. The fact that Warner Bros. is willingly giving up one of their characters and essentially retiring him, even if they haven’t used this terminology, is disturbing since it not only grants too much power to the fans that are choosing to be offended, but it affirms that the skunk is in fact giving a positive face to something that, in this country, is very much a myth.
Is there rape in the USA? Yes, sadly, there is, and it is a very big problem no matter if it happens to a few people or to hundreds. But is it celebrated as a culture? When last I checked, the definition for culture reads as follows:
- the arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively.
- the customs, arts, social institutions, and achievements of a particular nation, people, or other social group.
Nowhere in there does it mention rape as an achievement or something to gladly share with others, therefore by definition alone, rape culture is a myth. There’s no worthwhile achievement in it, no one wants to share it, and should anyone find it intellectually stimulating outside of studying the issue and finding a way to alleviate the effects of it, then they’re ostracized and vilified by society. Rape culture in the US is NOT a thing, so stating that Pepe Le Pew is putting a positive face on something that doesn’t exist is beyond ridiculous, and vilifying a cartoon that’s definitely pushy and amorous but not trying to be harmful in any way is more proof that people are dealing with serious mental issues in this country if they feel the need to cancel one animated character for their behavior but not another. The problem here is that once a person starts to cancel things out rather than not watching them or ignoring them, then it’s not bound to stop since it sounds as though Miss Piggy from The Muppets might be next on the chopping block, or at least the next to be investigated.
When does Sesame Street get looked at then? How far is this madness going to go until we have no entertainment other than what the offended and ‘woke’ individuals of this country feel is allowable? Some would say this leads to ‘whataboutism’ and that’s true, it does, but it leads there quite naturally since if one cancels a cartoon, a CARTOON for crying out loud, the question that’s bound to come next is ‘what about this one’ or ‘what about that one’, since animated characters are often created with the very big likelihood of offending someone since they’re designed to take the sting out of one social situation or another, and to remind people that there’s more to life than being offended by what we see, hear, or experience. There’s this great idea that’s been around and it’s been able to serve people quite well over the years, at least until the current trend of being offended by everything was started. It’s called ‘being an adult’, and what the means is that if something offends you, note it, remember it, and then don’t watch or listen to it. But demanding that it be taken out of circulation or off the air is a right of any individual since that’s freedom of speech in play. But it’s the freedom of the creators to keep it where it is and to allow it to be a part of the shared culture that has come to enjoy it over the years. People can boycott, they can rant and rave, but the moment that anyone starts giving in to these demands it sets a precedent that isn’t likely to stop for a while and will eventually start leaning towards an Orwellian state of mind in which the only things we can watch or listen are going to be those things that are expressively approved of by those who have been given way too much influence over our lives. Okay, that’s a tad dramatic, but it’s not too far off, unfortunately.