Perhaps Mama June Should Have Never Had Her Own Show in the First Place

Is Mama June being exploited? Yeah, most definitely. Does she appear to care? Well that kind of depends on whether you catch her in front of the camera or not since her ability to make people feel sorry for her is pretty legendary since it’s been happening since the Honey Boo Boo days and it would appear that a lot of people are plain old tired of it even if she hasn’t given up the reality TV lifestyle yet. But when it comes to June being exploited there’s not a lot of pity to be had since her explanation about doing drugs boils down to the fact that she simply wanted to. We could talk all day about how addictive cocaine and meth are and how people that start can rarely stop on their own and yada, yada, yada, but the simple fact of “I wanted to” makes it difficult to really pit June for taking drugs or abusing medication to the point that she was cracked out half the time she was around her family. And as far as being hyped up about being made glamorous and losing weight and being a ‘knockout’? Huh boy, it’s not even a matter of shaming in any regard, it’s a matter of taking off the PC goggles at this point and admitting that June is just a walking train wreck, and of course stopping anyone from trying to affix any other niceties to it since the woman has made as many bad choices as have been made for her at this point.
This is the part of the article where a lot of people might go into just why folks should feel sorry for Mama June and why certain things aren’t her fault and why her life has been turned inside out by certain factors that she had no control over. That one phrase though “I wanted to” kind of negates a lot of goodwill that some people might be willing to give. Participating in something you know to be wrong because you’re being paid for it is a bad habit that a lot of individuals find themselves doing, as is the buyer’s remorse that comes with it. Reality TV wasn’t born with Honey Boo Boo or Mama June and as a result there’s not a lot of pity left for her apart from those that want to cradle the world and all its ills to their bosom and whisper that it’s going to be alright. There are a lot more of those types in the world than can be easily counted and there are a lot of those that find themselves in the position of being comforted that really don’t deserve it. At this point the best thing for June, and likely her family, would be for her to disappear from TV altogether for a while to try and get things sorted out. The attention grabs and the exploitation that she’s allowed to happen hasn’t done much good in recent years and to be realistic it’s asking way too much to feel any pity for her.
The content of her show alone is enough to make people roll their eyes and wonder just why it was allowed to happen when all it amounts to is another grab at fame and a few more minutes in the spotlight to cry on camera and try to get people to feel something for her yet again. Honey Boo Boo is no longer the main focus as a lot of people might have felt back in the day, June is the walking train wreck that a lot of people decided to focus on, and to be certain, that wreck left the rails a long way back and has been grinding along ever since. From her need to lose weight to her surgery to her drug habit to each and every bump and jolt along the way, June has made it clear that she’s a walking bundle of issues that isn’t going away just yet when really she probably should. Again, this is the part of the article where I usually say, ‘to be fair’, but it’s hard to be fair with someone that chooses disaster and ruin of a life that was already suspect over any possibility of getting better. It might sound cynical and mean-spirited, but Mama June has been on a self-destruct course for some time and while some people would beg her to seek counseling, the rest of us aren’t always required to be so understanding and forgiving. Don’t get it twisted, it’s not judgment that the rest of us get to pass, but instead a firm reminder that we’ve all got our issues in this world, but a good number of us don’t go broadcasting them to get pity payments from the world around us.