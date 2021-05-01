The phrase ‘like father, like son’ is the perfect one to describe Peter Doocy’s career. Like his father, Steve, Peter has always been passionate about keeping people up to date with what’s going on. Luckily for him, it’s also something he’s good at. Peter has been a fixture in the news industry for more than a decade. Even if you don’t agree with some of his points of view, there’s no denying the fact that he’s made his mark. Peter is most well-known for the work he’s done on Fox and Friends, and more recently he has gotten a lot of attention for his role as a White House correspondent. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Peter Doocy.
1. His Parents Didn’t Initially Want Him To Follow In Their Foot Steps
Since Peter’s father also works in the news industry, many probably assumed that he was overjoyed when Peter decided that he wanted to follow a similar path. In reality, however, Peter’s parents weren’t originally thrilled about him becoming a journalist. Instead, they had hopes that he would pursue a more traditional career path.
2. He Studied At Villanova
Peter was born and raised in Washington D.C., but he decided to head a little further north for college. He attended Villanova University where he earned a degree in journalism. Several other successful journalists also went to the school including Carmen Gentile and Jennifer Santiago.
3. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Lots of people who work in the news industry also spend a lot of time on social media. After all, social media has become one of the most popular places for people to get their news. Peter, however, doesn’t seem to have an interest in building a strong online presence. Although he has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he doesn’t post very often.
4. He Has Reported On Some Major Events
Every journalist dreams of the day they get the chance to report on a major news story, and that moment has already come several times for Peter. Some of the biggest stories he’s reported on so far include the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and Hurricane Sandy.
5. He Isn’t Afraid To Ask Tough Questions
In order to stand out as a journalist, you have to be willing to take risks from time to time. That’s something that Peter isn’t afraid to do. Peter has become widely known for his willingness to ask some of the more direct questions. While this has made him well-liked among some crowds, it’s has made him strongly disliked among others.
6. He Likes To Play Basketball
Peter’s life may be all about the news now, but there was once a time when sports had a lot of his attention. In a post on Instagram, Peter shared a photo of himself playing basketball during his college days. In his free time, Peter also enjoys watching sports.
7. He Loves Being Outdoors
Peter spends a lot of time at work, but he also makes time to do other things he enjoys. One of those things is spending time enjoying the great outdoors. While he may not be the extremely rugged type, he does enjoy a variety of activities including hiking and playing golf.
8. He Likes To Travel
Most of Peter’s work has been focused on things that are going on in the United States, but that doesn’t mean he has no interest in other parts of the world. He has been lucky to be in positions throughout his life that have allowed him to travel and experience new things. In 2008, he even got the chance to visit Egypt.
9. He Is A Dog Person
When it comes to his job, Peter has a reputation for being a little on the tough side, but if there’s one thing he has a soft spot for, it’s dogs. Peter is definitely a dog person. Although he had a dog when he was growing up, it’s unclear if he has one at the moment.
10. He Is Married
For the most part, Peter has remained relatively private throughout his career. Recently, however, a very personal moment in his life has become the talk of the internet. In April 2021, Peter and Hillary Vaughn tied the knot. The couple has never been very public about their relationship so there’s no information on exactly how long they’ve been together. Like Peter, Hillary also works in the news industry and is currently a correspondent for Fox Business. He broke a nearly three-year-long Instagram hiatus to share a photo from his wedding.